East Asia Pacific

UN: Credible Evidence Hong Kong Police Use Banned Tactics to Suppress Protesters

By Lisa Schlein
August 13, 2019 02:36 PM
Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 11, 2019.
Riot police fire tear gas during the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 11, 2019.

GENEVA - The U.N. high commissioner for human rights, Michele Bachelet, has called for an investigation into what she said is the use of banned tactics by Hong Kong police to quell anti-government demonstrations. 

Bachelet is voicing concern about the escalating violence in Hong Kong and worries about it spiraling out of control. She is urging protesters to express their grievances peacefully and not to resort to violence or the destruction of property.

Bachelet, however, is urging Hong Kong authorities to refrain from hard-nosed tactics that violate peoples' rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly and which are likely to cause civilian casualties.

An anti-extradition bill protester throws a tear gas cartridge back at police during clashes in Wan Chai in Hong Kong, Aug. 11, 2019.

Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, said the high commissioner is alarmed by the methods used by the security forces that are both dangerous and forbidden.

"OHCHR (Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights) has reviewed credible evidence of law enforcement officials employing less lethal weapons in ways that are prohibited by international norms and standards,” Colville said. “For example, officials can be seen firing tear gas canisters into crowded, enclosed areas and directly at individual protesters on multiple occasions, creating a considerable risk of death or serious injury."  

Colville said there are clear guidelines on how supposed non-lethal weapons, such as tear gas, batons and rubber bullets should be used."Law enforcement officials should only employ tear gas to disperse crowds as a last resort when widespread violence creates an imminent threat of serious injury or damage to property. And, in this situation, the canisters must be fired at a high angle to create indirect fire."  

The U.N. human rights office is calling on Hong Kong authorities to investigate these incidents immediately and ensure security personnel comply with the rules of engagement.  It warns excessive use of force will only inflame tensions and worsen the situation.

Rights chief Bachelet is also urging all sides to resolve the situation through calm, meaningful dialogue.

Related Stories

Policemen in riot gears arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Authorities Ramp Up Rhetoric Against Hong Kong Protesters
Beijing likens the city's protesters to terrorists
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
August 13, 2019
A medical staffer helps a detained man, who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China, during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Police Clash with Protesters at Hong Kong Airport, Forcing More Flight Cancellations
Pro-democracy demonstrators again block exits from main terminal, angering travelers anxious to leave turmoil that has gripped the Chinese territory
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 13, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters wave flags with Chinese calligraphy that reads "Liberate Hong Kong, the revolution of our times," at a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Airport Reopens After Protests But More Than 200 Flights Cancelled
China says protests that have swept the city over the past two months have begun to show 'sprouts of terrorism'
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 12, 2019
Anti-extradition bill protesters attend a mass demonstration at Hong Kong International Airport, Aug. 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Protesters Fill Hong Kong's International Airport
No violence was reported at one of the world's busiest airports, where protesters were still gathered inside main terminal late intO night
Default Author Profile
By Suzanne Sataline
August 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein

The Worth of a Girl