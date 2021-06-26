East Asia Pacific

UN Official Condemns Myanmar Military Over Sexual Violence

By VOA News
June 26, 2021 08:56 AM
Protesters holding National League for Democracy (NLD) flags raise three-finger salutes during flash protests against the…
Protesters holding National League for Democracy (NLD) flags raise three-finger salutes during flash protests against the military coup at Bahan township in Yangon, Myanmar, June 25, 2021.

A U.N. investigator described an “extremely concerning” pattern of sexual violence by Myanmar’s military in a statement Friday.

Pramila Patten, the U.N. special representative of the secretary-general on sexual violence in conflict, identified a swath of human rights violations by the ruling political power, which seized control of the country in February.

Patten focused particularly on reports of sexual violence against women in detention centers. In her statement, Patten called for not only an immediate end to violence against women but also the ability to independently investigate reports of sexual violence in the country.

Pramila Patten, who serves as the U.N. Secretary-General's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, attends a movie screening of Netflix's "First They Killed My Father," Sept. 14, 2017, in New York.
FILE - Pramila Patten in 2017.

“The patterns of sexual violence perpetrated by the Tatmadaw against women from ethnic and religious minority groups, as well as against individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity, as documented by the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, is extremely concerning,” the statement said.

The Myanmar military, also known as the Tatmadaw, staged a coup in February, overtaking the recently elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of the National League for Democracy.

The Tatmadaw, invoking an article from the country’s 2008 constitution, declared a one-year state of emergency, overtaking all three branches of government.

There have since been reports that the military has killed at least 860 people and detained more than 4,800 activists, journalists and opponents of the coup.

In advocating for the prevention of violence against women, Patten pointed out that the Tatmadaw was in direct violation of a 2018 agreement between the then-government of Myanmar and the U.N. that promised to address and prevent sexual violence during conflict.

Patten added that the current political turmoil has disrupted access to health and social services, as many organizations have shut down to avoid being attacked or looted.

“In the midst of this civilian suffering, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that appropriate multisectoral services are available to all civilians including non-discriminatory care for survivors of sexual violence, and unimpeded access for humanitarian actors to provide essential lifesaving services,” she said.

Patten ended her statement by applauding the work of the women’s rights organizations in the country that are helping citizens despite the increasingly volatile situation.

Related Stories

Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar's armed forces, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing delivers his speech at the IX Moscow conference on…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar's Junta Leader Attends Military Conference in Moscow
Myanmar military ousted democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, saying her party's landslide victory in elections last November resulted from massive voter fraud
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 06/23/2021 - 11:59 AM
People walk out from a house believed to have been raided by security forces, in Mandalay, Myanmar, June 22, 2021 in this screen grab taken from a REUTERS TV video.
East Asia Pacific
4 ‘Terrorists’ Killed in Clash Between Myanmar Soldiers and Anti-Coup Militia, Junta Says
Authorities say 20 soldiers injured in raid on house in city of Mandalay, eight civilians arrested
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 08:28 AM
Protesters hold slogans condemning the military government as they mark the Thingyan festival on April 13, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.
East Asia Pacific
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar
The measures target members of the junta and industries it may profit from
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 04:44 PM
Flowers are seen near photos of protesters who died during a protest against the military coup Myanmar, outside the ASEAN…
East Asia Pacific
At UN, States Condemn Myanmar's Junta
In a resolution with strong support, nations called on Myanmar's military to reverse course and stop the bloodshed
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 09:38 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Criminal Hearings Resume for Myanmar’s Deposed Leader

Anti-coup protesters display pictures of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 2, 2021…
Economy & Business

Aging Population to Challenge Australian Finances in Future Decades Warns Report

An elderly man wearing war medals walks past the cenotaph adorned with wreaths during a Remembrance Day Service in Sydney on…
VOA News on China

Former Apple Daily Staffer Arrested at Hong Kong Airport - Reports

FILE - In this Thursday, June 17, 2021, file photo, a police officer stands guard outside the Apple Daily headquarters in Hong…
VOA News on China

China Flyby Prompts Malaysia to Modernize Air Force

A plane with a Chinese flag on its tail is seen in this handout picture
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Violence Escalates With Rise of 'Self-defense' Groups, Report Says

FILE - Anti-coup protesters shout slogans as they march during a protest in Pabedan township against the military junta, in Yangon, Myanmar, June 26, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey