East Asia Pacific

UN Probing 30 North Korean Cyberattacks in 17 Countries

By Associated Press
August 12, 2019 06:17 PM
FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.
FILE - A man walks by a sign at Cyber Terror Response Center of National Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2013. North Korea is accused of using cyberattacks against South Korea and 16 other countries to benefit its nuclear program.

UNITED NATIONS - U.N. experts say they are investigating at least 30 instances in 17 countries of North Koreans using cyberattacks to illegally raise money for its nuclear program — and they are calling for sanctions against ships providing gasoline and diesel to the country.

Last week, The Associated Press reported that North Korea illegally acquired "as much as two billion dollars" from its increasingly sophisticated cyber activities against financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges, quoting the experts' summary. 
 
Their lengthy report, recently seen by AP, reveals that neighboring South Korea was hardest-hit, the victim of 10 cyberattacks, followed by India with three, and Bangladesh and Chile with two each. 
 
Thirteen countries suffered one attack — Costa Rica, Gambia, Guatemala, Kuwait, Liberia, Malaysia, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia and Vietnam, it said.   

Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl