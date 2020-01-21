East Asia Pacific

UN Rights Panel Finds Climate Change Can be Cause for Asylum

By Associated Press
January 21, 2020 11:48 AM
Map of Kiribati
Kiribati

BERLIN - A U.N. human rights panel has ruled for the first time that people fleeing the effects of climate change may be entitled to claim asylum, even as it dismissed an individual plaintiff's case against his deportation from New Zealand.

The U.N. Human Rights Committee published its ruling Tuesday in the case of a man from Kiribati who was sent back to the Pacific island nation after being denied asylum by New Zealand in 2015.

The Geneva-based panel, which monitors states' compliance with the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, concluded that although the deportation was legal, similar cases might in future justify asylum claims.

The ruling has no immediate legal impact, but it is likely to be cited by people who say their rights are endangered by the impacts of climate change — such as violent storms and sea level rise.

The plaintiff in the case, Ioane Teitiota, had argued that he and his family were threatened by the lack of fresh water and violent land disputes as the ocean encroaches on Kiribati. The panel concluded that he had failed to provide sufficient evidence for his claims and that while Kiribati is likely to become uninhabitable, there is still a chance the island's government might avert this.

Still, the committee's 18 independent experts acknowledged that "environmental degradation, climate change and unsustainable development constitute some of the most pressing and serious threats to the ability of present and future generations to enjoy the right to life."

"This ruling sets forth new standards that could facilitate the success of future climate change-related asylum claims,'' committee member Yuval Shany said.

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi gestures as he speaks during a news conference after…
Economy & Business
UN: World Needs to Prepare for 'Millions' of Climate Refugees
Potential drivers include wildfires like those seen in Australia, rising sea levels affecting low-lying islands, the destruction of crops and livestock in sub-Saharan Africa and floods worldwide, including in parts of the developed world
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 09:48
Lagoons can be seen from a plane as it flies above Kiritimati Island, part of the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, April 5, 2016.
East Asia Pacific
Kiribati Cuts Diplomatic Ties to Taiwan in Favor of China
US says it's 'deeply disappointed' in decision by Kiribati, which became second Pacific ally in a week to do so
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 23:48
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

UN Rights Panel Finds Climate Change Can be Cause for Asylum

Map of Kiribati
East Asia Pacific

Thai Officials Meet with Major Southern Insurgent Group

Police inspect the scene of a shooting at a security checkpoint in Yala province, Thailand, Nov. 6, 2019.
Science & Health

WHO: New Coronavirus Expected to Spread in China and Abroad

A traveler wears a face mask as she sits in a waiting room at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

China Sentences Ex- Interpol Boss to 13 Years for Bribes

FILE - Interpol President, Meng Hongwei, walks toward the stage to deliver his opening address
USA

Countries Around World Gear Up Response to New Coronavirus

Health officials watch thermographic monitors at a quarantine inspection station at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2020.