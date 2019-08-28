East Asia Pacific

Unions Target Cathay Pacific Airline in Hong Kong Protest

By Associated Press
August 28, 2019 09:41 AM
Demonstrators hold signs opposing the recent firings of Cathay Pacific employees during a demonstration at the Edinburgh Square in Hong Kong, Aug. 28, 2019.
Demonstrators hold signs opposing the recent firings of Cathay Pacific employees during a demonstration at the Edinburgh Square in Hong Kong, Aug. 28, 2019.

HONG KONG - Trade union members in Hong Kong rallied Wednesday against the city's flagship Cathay Pacific airline for firing employees apparently because of links to this summer's ongoing pro-democracy protests.

A banner behind a stage in a central public square read “Revoke termination” and “Stop terrorizing CX staff,” referring to the airline by its code.

The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions said that 20 employees have been dismissed or forced to resign, including pilots, cabin crew and managers. CEO Rupert Hogg resigned earlier this month to take responsibility following recent events, the airline said.

Cathay has confirmed the dismissal of several employees in the past two weeks. It has said given various reasons, such as a pilot who misused company information or another who is in legal proceedings, without mentioning the protests. One Cathay pilot was charged with rioting during a protest.

The trade union confederation called the rally after Cathay Dragon, a Cathay group airline, fired the head of its cabin crew union.

Chinese aviation authorities have pressured Cathay by banning staff from mainland flights if they support “illegal protests.” China's central government has been sharply critical of the protests in the semi-autonomous territory.

 

Related Stories

Protesters use bamboo sticks as they face riot police during a protest in Hong Kong, Aug. 25, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
'Now or Never': Hong Kong Protesters Say They Have Nothing to Lose
Since the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997, critics say Beijing has reneged on a commitment to maintain Hong Kong's autonomy and freedoms under a "one country, two systems" formula
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 01:32
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaks during a media briefing in Beijing in this July 17, 2019, image from video.
East Asia Pacific
China Accuses G-7 of 'Meddling' in Hong Kong's Affairs
Chinese statement comes as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reiterates her tough stance against protesters, even as she says she met with a group of young people about demonstrations
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 12:32
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Lam said she met with a group of young people including some who have taken part in political protests, but she…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Open to Dialogue, Vows to 'Stamp Out' Violence
The government and protesters have traded blame over clashes at weekend protests
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 01:43
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl