East Asia Pacific

US, Allies to Raise Human Rights in North Korea at UN Security Council

By Reuters
December 11, 2020 02:28 AM
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the 20th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on November 16, 2020 by KCNA.
FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released Nov. 16, 2020 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.

NEW YORK - Nearly half the 15-member U.N. Security Council plan to raise the issue of rights abuses in North Korea during a closed-door meeting on Friday -- a move likely to anger Pyongyang -- after Russia and China objected to a public briefing, diplomats said.

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, the Dominican Republic and Estonia told council colleagues they will raise the implications of North Korea's "ongoing human rights violations against its people on international peace and security," according to an email seen by Reuters on Thursday.

They had initially requested a public briefing on the issue by U.N. human rights officials, but diplomats said Russia and China had objected. The Chinese, Russian and North Korean U.N. missions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between 2014 and 2017 the Security Council held annual public meetings on human rights abuses in North Korea.

In 2018 the council did not discuss the issue amid now failed efforts by North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump to work toward Pyongyang's denuclearization.

Last year at least eight council members pushed for a meeting on human rights abuses, sparking Pyongyang to warn it would consider such a move a "serious provocation" to which it would "respond strongly."

But the United States, which was the monthly council president at the time, instead convened a meeting on the threat of escalation by North Korea amid growing tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of human rights abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Pyongyang has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

A landmark 2014 U.N. report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs -- and possibly leader Kim himself -- should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities. The United States blacklisted Kim in 2016 for human rights abuses.

Related Stories

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks to the media beside his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon after their…
East Asia Pacific
Top US Negotiator on North Korea Blames Pyongyang for Deadlock
North Koreans 'too often have devoted themselves to the search for obstacles to negotiations instead of seizing opportunities for engagement, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun says
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 08:59 PM
People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Warns South Will 'Pay Dearly' for Casting Doubt on COVID-free Claims
Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warns Kang Kyung-wha will "pay dearly" for remarks 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 04:47 AM
FILE - People review information explaining the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital in Pyongyang, North Korea, April, 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Agency Says North Korea Executed People, Shut Capital
Intelligence agency says actions part of frantic anti-coronavirus measures
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/27/2020 - 10:57 AM
Flags of Russia and North Korea are seen in front of the central railway station in Vladivostok, Russia, Wednesday, April 24,…
USA
US Sanctions Two Russia-based Entities Over North Korean Forced Labor
Treasury Department says workers sent abroad to support Pyongyang's missile program
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 05:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

When and Which COVID-19 Vaccines Are Likely to be Available in Asia

A banner about precautions against the coronavirus is displayed at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8,…
East Asia Pacific

Why Indonesia Will Move its Navy Combat Squad HQ to a Tiny Remote Islet

FILE - This undated file photo released on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) shows a…
East Asia Pacific

Top US Negotiator on North Korea Blames Pyongyang for Deadlock

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks to the media beside his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon after their…
East Asia Pacific

China Limits Travel by Some US Officials to Hong Kong

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing…
USA

Pandemic Undermines Human Rights Worldwide, UN Says

Filipino activists hold a rally in observance of Human Rights Day, in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims