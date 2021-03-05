East Asia Pacific

US Blocked Myanmar Junta Attempt to Empty $1 Billion NY Fed Account, Reuters Reports

By Reuters
March 05, 2021 01:12 AM
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand attend a candle light vigil as they protest against the military coup in front of the…
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand attend a candlelight vigil as they protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations building in Bangkok, Thailand, March 4, 2021.

WASHINGTON -  

Myanmar’s military rulers attempted to move about $1 billion held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York days after seizing power on Feb. 1, prompting U.S. officials to put a freeze on the funds, according to three people familiar with the matter, including one U.S. government official. The transaction on Feb. 4 in the name of the Central Bank of Myanmar was first blocked by Fed safeguards. U.S. government officials then stalled on approving the transfer until an executive order issued by President Joe Biden gave them legal authority to block it indefinitely, the sources said.

A spokesperson for the New York Fed declined to comment on specific account holders. The U.S. Treasury Department also declined to comment.

The attempt, which has not been previously reported, came after Myanmar’s military installed a new central bank governor and detained reformist officials during the coup.

It marked an apparent effort by Myanmar’s generals to limit exposure to international sanctions after they arrested elected officials, including de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won a national election in November. The army seized power alleging fraud, claims that the electoral commission has dismissed.

A spokesperson for Myanmar’s military government did not answer repeated calls seeking comment. Reuters was unable to reach officials at the central bank.

The United States, Canada, the European Union and Britain have all issued fresh sanctions following the coup and the army’s subsequent deadly crackdown on demonstrators. The United Nations said on Thursday that at least 54 people have been killed since the coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

Announcing a new executive order paving the way for sanctions on the generals and their businesses, Biden said on Feb. 10 that the United States was taking steps to prevent the generals from “improperly having access” to $1 billion in Myanmar government funds.

U.S. officials did not explain the statement at the time, but an executive order issued the next day specifically names the Central Bank of Myanmar as part of Myanmar’s government. The order authorizes the seizure of assets of Myanmar’s post-coup government.

Two sources told Reuters the executive order was designed to provide the New York Fed with the legal authority to hold the $1 billion of Myanmar reserves indefinitely.

‘Current events’

Myanmar’s reserves would be managed by part of the New York Fed known as Central Bank and International Account Services (CBIAS), where many central banks keep U.S. dollar reserves for purposes such as settling transactions.

An attempt to empty the account was made on Feb. 4 but was blocked automatically by processes that had been put in place at the New York Fed before the coup, two of the sources said.

One source said that was because transactions involving Myanmar require extra scrutiny as the country last year was placed on the international Financial Action Task Force’s “gray list” for money laundering concerns, in part because of the risk of proceeds from drug trafficking being washed through its banks.

CBIAS’ compliance manual, made public in 2016, says New York Fed guidelines include provisions for responding to developments in account-holding nations.

“When appropriate,” it says, the bank’s legal department “will be in communication with the U.S. Department of State in order to clarify current events and any changes that may affect the central bank and corresponding control of the FRBNY account.”

The State Department declined to comment on this story.

Myanmar’s generals appeared to be firmly in control of the Central Bank of Myanmar at the time of the attempted withdrawal.

When the military took charge in Myanmar on Feb. 1, it installed a new central bank governor and detained key economic officials, including Bo Bo Nge, the reformist deputy governor and Suu Kyi ally, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. As of Thursday, he remains under detention, according to the association. 

 

 

Related Stories

Protesters face off against police in Mandalay, a city in Myanmar, March 3, 2021. (Htet Aung Khant/VOA Burmese)
Press Freedom
Journalists Become Targets in Myanmar Violence   
UN and US call for end to violence against protesters and media covering Myanmar coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 06:44 PM
The building housing Myanmar's embassy in Washington is seen in a photo published on the embassy's Facebook page.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Embassy Staffers in US Join Country's Anti-Coup Movement
Embassy employees issue statement as deadly clampdown against protesters back home escalates
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 02:22 PM
Demonstrators block a road during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, March 4, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Protests Resume After 'Bloodiest Day' Since Military Coup
UN special envoy says at least 38 people killed Wednesday in escalating crackdown on protesters; Christine Schraner Burgener says junta unconcerned about condemnation from international community
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 07:15 AM
Angel a 19-year-old protester, also known as Kyal Sin, lies on the ground before she was shot in the head as Myanmar's forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay, March 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Anti-Coup Protests See Their Bloodiest Day Yet
Dozens killed across the country as security forces use rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters, with witnesses saying live ammunition was also used
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 04:52 PM
Pro-democracy protesters and a journalist run as riot police officers advance them during a rally against the military coup in Yangon
East Asia Pacific
6 Journalists Covering Myanmar Unrest Arrested
Associated Press reporter and five others face up to three years in prison for allegedly causing fear and spreading “false news”
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 05:54 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
East Asia Pacific

US Blocked Myanmar Junta Attempt to Empty $1 Billion NY Fed Account, Reuters Reports

Myanmar nationals living in Thailand attend a candle light vigil as they protest against the military coup in front of the…
VOA News on China

Official: China Parliament Seeks to Shake Up Hong Kong Politics, Put 'Patriots' in Charge

A paramilitary police officer stands guard near the Great Hall of the People before the opening session of the National People…
Press Freedom

Journalists Become Targets in Myanmar Violence   

Protesters face off against police in Mandalay, a city in Myanmar, March 3, 2021. (Htet Aung Khant/VOA Burmese)
East Asia Pacific

New Zealanders Take to the Hills as Powerful Quakes Trigger Tsunami

Map of New Zealand
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Court Orders 47 Pro-Democracy Activists Held

Supporters of pro-democracy activists hold their flashlights as a prison van carrying some of the 47 pro-democracy activists…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey