East Asia Pacific

US, China Hold High-Level Talks

By VOA News
July 26, 2021 09:13 AM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Chinese Foreign…
In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sit together in Tianjin, China, July 26, 2021.

BEIJING - The U.S. State Department said Monday a top U.S. diplomat told officials in China that the United States “welcomes the stiff competition between our countries,” but that it does not seek conflict with China.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in China for two days of talks, including meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Sherman and Wang “discussed ways to set terms for responsible management of the U.S.-China relationship.”

Regarding specific issues, Price said Sherman discussed U.S. concerns about China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and restrictions on free press. 

Price said Sherman also cited China’s “conduct in cyberspace.” The talks come days after the United States and other allies accused China of “irresponsible and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace,” and China responded with accusations of U.S. cyberattacks against its interests.

According to an official summary from the Chinese side, Xie said the United States is working to suppress China, including setting it as an “imaginary enemy."

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters

Related Stories

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong elbow bump prior to their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul, South Korea, July 22, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
US to Stress Need for 'Guardrails' in Sherman's Talks in China
herman is due to land in Tianjin, a city southeast of Beijing, on Sunday and will stay until Monday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/24/2021 - 01:20 PM
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee…
VOA News on China
US ‘Undeterred’ Over China Sanctions
China says it's imposing sanctions on several American citizens in response to US sanctions
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 04:45 PM
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee…
Archive
China Sanctions Several US Citizens
Move comes after US sanctioned Chinese official involved in Beijing’s Hong Kong Liaison Office
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/23/2021 - 02:38 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Samoa to Welcome First Female Prime Minister after Three-Month Political Standoff  

This undated handout photo received on April 18, 2021 from the Fa’atuatua I le Atua Samoa ua Tasi (FAST) political party shows party leader Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in Apia, the capital of Samoa.
East Asia Pacific

US, China Hold High-Level Talks

In this photo provided by the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Chinese Foreign…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Olympics Endured Heat, and Now a Typhoon's En Route

FILE - In this June 23, 2021, file photo, rain clouds move in over National Stadium, in Tokyo. Tens of thousands of visiting…
Tokyo Olympics

South Korean Broadcaster Promises Changes After 'Offensive' Olympics Coverage

Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin, of Ukraine, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium…
Tokyo Olympics

Australian Swimmer Titmus Upsets American Ledecky in Women’s 400-meter Freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

Ariarne Titmus, of Australia celebrates after winning the final of the women's 400-meters freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey