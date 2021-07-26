US, China Hold High-Level Talks

BEIJING - The U.S. State Department said Monday a top U.S. diplomat told officials in China that the United States “welcomes the stiff competition between our countries,” but that it does not seek conflict with China.

In my meeting with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, I spoke about the United States’ commitment to healthy competition, protecting human rights and democratic values, and strengthening the rules-based international order that benefits us all. pic.twitter.com/dAVK5thO01 — Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 26, 2021

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was in China for two days of talks, including meetings with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Sherman and Wang “discussed ways to set terms for responsible management of the U.S.-China relationship.”

Regarding specific issues, Price said Sherman discussed U.S. concerns about China’s crackdown in Hong Kong, genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and restrictions on free press.

Price said Sherman also cited China’s “conduct in cyberspace.” The talks come days after the United States and other allies accused China of “irresponsible and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace,” and China responded with accusations of U.S. cyberattacks against its interests.

According to an official summary from the Chinese side, Xie said the United States is working to suppress China, including setting it as an “imaginary enemy."

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters