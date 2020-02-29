East Asia Pacific

US ‘Concerned’ by Arrest of Hong Kong Publisher

By Reuters
February 29, 2020 01:30 AM
Media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying leaves from a police station after being arrested for illegal assembly…
Media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying leaves from a police station after being arrested for illegal assembly during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong, Feb. 28, 2020.

HONG KONG - The U.S. State Department has expressed concern after Chinese-ruled Hong Kong arrested publishing tycoon Jimmy Lai, an outspoken critic of Beijing, and two pro-democracy activists.

The arrests come after a period of relative calm following months of anti-government protests over perceptions that China is tightening its grip on the city, something Beijing denies and blames the West for fomenting unrest.

Lai and veteran democracy activists Lee Cheuk-yan and Yeung Sum, were arrested Friday in the Asian financial hub on charges of illegal assembly, drawing condemnation from international rights groups, media said.

FILE - State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus appears on stage with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 18, 2019.

“We are concerned by the arrest of prominent Hong Kong businessman and publisher Jimmy Lai and two other longtime advocates for civil liberties and democracy,” Morgan Ortagus, a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department, said Friday.

“We expect Hong Kong authorities not to use law enforcement selectively for political purposes, and to handle cases fairly and transparently,” she added in a statement.

The spokeswoman also called for the rule of law and Hong Kong people’s rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression to be preserved.

More than 7,000 arrests

The police said three local men, aged 63 to 72, were arrested for suspected participation in a nonapproved gathering but did not confirm their names.

Authorities in the former British colony have arrested more than 7,000 people for involvement in Hong Kong’s protests, many on charges of rioting that can carry jail terms of up to 10 years. It is unclear how many are still in custody.

The arrest of the three men was outrageous, said Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong, adding that there was no doubt its government was acting at Beijing’s instructions.

“This decision will send yet another signal to the world that the Chinese Communist Party is intent on throttling decency and freedom in Hong Kong,” Patten said.

Pro-democracy icon

Lai, a self-made millionaire who has made financial contributions to Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and been a target of criticism by mainland Chinese media, was arrested in 2014 for refusing to leave a key pro-democracy protest site.

After the arrest he resigned as editor in chief of Apple Daily. He has also come under scrutiny from Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency, which raided his home in 2014.

In an editorial Friday, China’s state-owned Global Times tabloid called Lai “a force of evil,” rather than the “hero” of democracy painted by the West. “... He is a traitor, a criminal and a force of evil who has sowed violence and chaos in arguably one of the freest and most prosperous cities in the world,” it added.

Related Stories

Founder of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper, Jimmy Lai, walks out from a police station after being bailed out in Hong Kong,…
Press Freedom
Publisher, 2 Politicians Charged Over Hong Kong Protests 
Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai and two prominent opposition politicians were charged with illegal assembly over a pro-democracy  march last year
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 02/28/2020 - 15:04
FILE - Activists paste photos of missing booksellers, one of which shows Gui Minhai at left, during a protest outside the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong, Jan. 3, 2016.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Bookseller Sentencing Sends Chilling Warning to China Dissidents
Chinese court hands Gui Minhai 10-year prison sentence on charges of 'illegally providing intelligence to foreign entities'
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Tue, 02/25/2020 - 09:15
FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters outside China's liaison office building in Hong Kong, Jan. 6, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China's Appointment of New Chief in Hong Kong Prompts Fear over Control
Analysts say Xia Baolong, close ally of President Xi Jinping, has a track record of closely following his former boss’s orders and believe he would also execute Chinese government’s desire to further tighten its grip over Hong Kong
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 01:31
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US ‘Concerned’ by Arrest of Hong Kong Publisher

Media mogul and Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai Chee-ying leaves from a police station after being arrested for illegal assembly…
USA

US, ASEAN Postpone March Summit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ASEAN counterparts attend the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok, Thailand Aug. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

KCNA: Kim Guides Military Drills, Warns 'Serious Consequences' if Virus Breaks Out

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars while attending a drill by a unit of the Korean People's Army (KPA), North…
Press Freedom

Publisher, 2 Politicians Charged Over Hong Kong Protests 

Founder of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper, Jimmy Lai, walks out from a police station after being bailed out in Hong Kong,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Which Coronavirus Reports Are Fake? Ask These Fact Checkers

FILE - A photo illustration created Feb. 14, 2020, diplays Taiwan's Foreign Ministry's Facebook page showing Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (C) holding a placard to promote the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus, in Taipei.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims