East Asia Pacific

US Concerned over China's 'Interference' in South China Sea

By Associated Press
July 21, 2019 07:59 AM
Map of South China Sea Territorial Claims
South China Sea Territorial Claims

HANOI, VIETNAM - The United States said it's concerned by reports of China's interference with oil and gas activities in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, where Vietnam accuses Beijing of violating its sovereignty.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that China's "repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states threaten regional energy security and undermine the free and open Indo-Pacific energy market."

Vietnam on Friday demanded China remove a survey ship from Vanguard Bank, which it says lies within Vietnam's 200-mile exclusive economic zone. China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety and has rattled smaller neighbors by constructing seven man-made islands in the disputed waters and equipped them with military runways and outposts.

Chinese coast guard vessels also have been reported near a drilling rig in the same Vanguard Bank area where Vietnam has contracted Russia's Rosneft to develop gas fields.

"Vietnam has made contact with China on multiple occasions via different channels, delivered diplomatic notes to oppose China's violations, and staunchly demanded China to stop all unlawful activities and withdraw its ships from Vietnamese waters,"Vietnam's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said in a statement Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang earlier in the week urged Hanoi to respect China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction, "and not to take any move that may complicate matters.”

In May 2014, Chinese and Vietnamese vessels engaged in a dangerous confrontation when China's national oil company moved its oil platform into waters Vietnam considers its territory.

Ortagus calls on China to "cease its bullying behavior and refrain from engaging in this type of provocative and destabilizing activities.”

 

Related Stories

An aerial view shows Pag-asa Island, part of the disputed Spratly group of islands, in the South China Sea located off the coast of western Philippines on July 20, 2011.
East Asia Pacific
Pentagon: China Missile Test in South China Sea 'Disturbing'
China and the US have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over what Washington says is Beijing's militarization of the South China Sea by building military installations on artificial islands and reefs
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 02, 2019
00:01:57
East Asia Pacific
Acting Pentagon Chief Criticizes China’s Behavior in Cyber, South China Sea
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press