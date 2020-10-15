East Asia Pacific

US Destroyer Sails Through Taiwan Strait, Provoking China

By AFP
October 15, 2020 03:17 AM
Map of Taiwan
A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the American military described as a "routine" passage Wednesday, but enraging China, which claims sovereignty over the island and surrounding seas.

Ties between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated in recent months over issues including trade and Hong Kong, with the self-ruled island of Taiwan a long-running source of tension.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry passed through the Strait on Oct. 14, according to a statement by the U.S. Pacific Fleet.

"The ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

"The U.S. Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows," it added.

Any U.S. Navy operations in the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from the island, provoke a strong response from Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be an inviolable part of its territory.

In an angry riposte, the Chinese People's Liberation Army said it tracked the USS Barry by sea and air "throughout the entire process."

"We warn the U.S. to stop its words and deeds that provoke trouble and disturb the situation in the Taiwan Strait," Eastern Theatre Command spokesperson Colonel Zhang Chunhui said.

The island has been governed separately since the end of a civil war in China in 1949.

Taiwan has its own flag, currency and military, but it is not recognized as an independent nation by the U.N.

Washington ended its diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1979 in order to improve ties with China, but the U.S. remains the island's most powerful ally and its main arms supplier.

The Chinese have threatened to use force if Taipei proclaims independence or if there is foreign intervention.

Beijing views the passage of foreign vessels through the Strait as a violation of its sovereignty.

Washington and many other countries, on the other hand, see the waterway as part of international waters and therefore open to all. 

Related Stories

Helicopters fly over President Office with Taiwan National flag during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Experts Say Taiwan Needs More Homegrown Military Efforts to Counter China
The armed forces lack enthusiastic troops and a full slate of homegrown advanced weapons, defense experts say
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 01:35 AM
U.S. Under Secretary of State Keith Krach, center, gestures after disembarking from a plane upon arrival at the air force base…
USA
Sources: White House Moves Forward on Three Arms Sales to Taiwan
The informal notifications were for a truck-based rocket launcher made by Lockheed Martin Corp called a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), long-range air-to-ground missiles made by Boeing Co called SLAM-ER, and external sensor pods for F-16 jets
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 12:09 AM
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, center left, poses for photos with airmen near a Taiwan Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) jet…
VOA News on China
Taiwan Opposition Party Effort to Re-establish Diplomatic Ties with US Angers China
Taiwan opposition legislators, long seen as pro-Beijing, now call for US protection
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Wed, 10/07/2020 - 06:42 PM
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at a Senate Finance Committee hearing on U.S. trade on Capitol Hill,…
USA
50 US Senators Push for Taiwan Trade Deal
As tensions have risen between Washington and Beijing, many lawmakers are looking to strengthen ties with Taiwan
Default Author Profile
By Tina Chung
Fri, 10/02/2020 - 06:57 PM
Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims