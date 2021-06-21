East Asia Pacific

US Envoy Offers to Meet North Korea 'Anywhere Anytime'

By Agence France-Presse
June 21, 2021 06:07 AM
Sung Kim, Noh Kyu-duk, and Takehiro Funakoshi hold trilateral meeting in Seoul
Sung Kim hold trilateral meeting in Seoul, June 21, 2021.

The U.S. special representative for North Korea on Monday offered to meet with Pyongyang “anywhere, anytime, without preconditions,” with no public contact so far between the Biden administration and the nuclear-armed nation. 

Sung Kim’s remarks came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week gave his first reaction to Washington’s recent review of its approach to his isolated country, saying Pyongyang must prepare for both “dialogue and confrontation.” 

The Biden administration has previously promised a “practical, calibrated approach,” including diplomatic efforts, to persuade the impoverished North to give up its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. 

“We continue to hope that the DPRK will respond positively to our outreach, and our offer to meet anywhere anytime without preconditions,” US envoy Kim said during a five-day visit to Washington’s ally South Korea, referring to the North by its official name. 

Last week, Kim Jong Un said the country’s food situation was “tense,” sounding the alarm in a country with a moribund agricultural sector that has long struggled to feed itself and is now under self-imposed isolation to try to protect itself against the coronavirus pandemic. 

Pyongyang’s state-run KCTV on Sunday reported leader Kim and top officials had discussed “emergency measures” to tackle the country's “current food crisis.” 

North Korea has long insisted that it has had no cases of the virus — a claim that analysts doubt — but it has paid a heavy economic price for its self-imposed blockade. 

Trade with China, its economic lifeline, has slowed to a trickle, while all international aid work faces tight restrictions. 

Envoy Kim on Monday urged U.N. security council members — a group which includes China — to fully implement resolutions against Pyongyang, which limit North Korean imports of oil and its exports of coal, textiles and fish, among other things. 

“We will continue to implement all U.N. Security Council resolutions addressing the DPRK,” he said, using the North’s official name. 

“We also urge U.N. member states, especially U.N. Security Council members, to do the same to address the threat posed to the international community by the DPRK.” 

Related Stories

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the opening of the 3rd Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
East Asia Pacific
North Korea's Kim Vows to Be Ready for Confrontation With US
The U.S. and others have urged the North to return to the talks, but Kim has said the U.S. must withdraw what it calls a hostile policy toward North Korea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 09:44 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
East Asia Pacific

US Envoy Offers to Meet North Korea 'Anywhere Anytime'

Sung Kim, Noh Kyu-duk, and Takehiro Funakoshi hold trilateral meeting in Seoul
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Begins Workplace Vaccination Program

Employees of the beverage maker Suntory register to receive shots of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at their office building as…
VOA News on China

Exclusive: Adviser to Jailed HK Tycoon Jimmy Lai Says Apple Daily to Shut within Days

Copies of Next Digital's Apple Daily newspapers are seen at a newsstand in Hong Kong
Arts & Culture

Poll: Support Rising in Japan for Tokyo Olympics this Summer

This general view shows people crossing the street as trains leave nearby Shinjuku station in Tokyo on June 17, 2021, after…
East Asia Pacific

NZ Weightlifter to Become First Transgender Athlete to Compete at Olympics

FILE - Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand competes at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, Australia, April 9, 2018.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey