East Asia Pacific

US, EU, Britain, Canada Impose Sanctions on Chinese Officials Over Uyghurs

By VOA News
March 22, 2021 06:43 PM
Protestors hold signs as they gather during a rally for Uyghur Freedom in New York on March 22, 2021. - The rally is for Uyghur…
Protesters hold signs as they gather during a rally for Uyghur Freedom in New York, March 22, 2021.

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada have imposed sanctions on several Chinese officials for human rights abuses against the Muslim Uyghur minority in China's Xinjiang province, prompting retaliation from China.  

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. sanctions were taken in solidary with U.S. allies.  

"A united transatlantic response sends a strong signal to those who violate or abuse international human rights, and we will take further actions in coordination with like-minded partners," Blinken said in a statement Monday.  

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on foreign policy at the State Department in…
FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, March 3, 2021.

The U.S. Treasury Department said Monday it was sanctioning two Chinese officials — Wang Junzheng, former deputy party secretary in Xinjiang, and Chen Mingguo, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau.  

The EU and Britain sanctioned those same officials, along with two others — Wang Mingshan, a member of the Communist Party's standing committee in Xinjiang, and Zhu Hailun, former head of China's Xinjiang region.   

China's Foreign Ministry responded immediately after the first sanctions were announced, denouncing them as "based on nothing but lies and disinformation."  

China then announced its own sanctions against 10 European individuals and four institutions, saying they had "maliciously spread lies and disinformation." Those sanctioned included five members of the European Parliament.   

The EU sanctions are the first significant economic penalties it has placed on China since 1989, when Beijing was cited for its violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square.  

The EU accused Chen of being responsible for "arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment inflicted upon Uyghurs and people from other Muslim ethnic minorities, as well as systematic violations of their freedom of religion or belief," according to its Official Journal.   

Muslims as a “horrific situation.”
FILE - Residents line up inside the Artux City training center in western China's Xinjiang region, Dec. 3, 2018.

The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau was also sanctioned by Britain and the European Union.  

All 27 EU governments agreed to the sanctions.  

Canada's foreign ministry said: "Mounting evidence points to systemic, state-led human rights violations by Chinese authorities."  

Separately Monday, Blinken along with the foreign ministers of four countries — Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada — released a joint statement that said the evidence of China's abuses in Xinjiang, "including from the Chinese Government's own documents, satellite imagery, and eyewitness testimony is overwhelming."  

"We will continue to stand together to shine a spotlight on China's human rights violations," they said. 

Human rights advocates say about 1 million Uyghurs are being held in camps. Some accuse Beijing of torture, forced sterilization and forced labor.   

China maintains its actions in Xinjiang are to root out Islamic extremism.   

Zhang Ming, China's ambassador to the EU, said last week that sanctions would not impact Beijing's policies and warned of retaliation.    

"We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation, we will not back down, as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country," he said.   
 

Related Stories

Ehmet Sulaiman,left, and Ehet Sulaiman, right, the brothers of RFA journalist Eset Sulaiman
Press Freedom
How China Uses Family Members to Pressure Uyghur Journalists
Xinjiang’s rare confirmation that journalists’ relatives are detained shines light on China’s retaliation against Uyghurs
Default Author Profile
By Jessica Blatt
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 05:05 PM
An ethnic Uighur boy wears a mask during a protest against China in Istanbul, Turkey December 14, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
East Asia Pacific
Turkey Cracks Down on Uighur Protesters After China Complains
Some analysts see an economic motive for Turkey
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Fri, 03/05/2021 - 04:42 PM
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in…
The Americas
China's Treatment of Uighurs is Genocide, Canadian Parliament Says
The move puts pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 02/22/2021 - 09:18 PM
Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 5,…
VOA News on China
Blinken Presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in First Call
Top US diplomat said the United States would hold Beijing ‘accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific'
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 02/06/2021 - 12:42 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

US, EU, Britain, Canada Impose Sanctions on Chinese Officials Over Uyghurs

Protestors hold signs as they gather during a rally for Uyghur Freedom in New York on March 22, 2021. - The rally is for Uyghur…
East Asia Pacific

US, EU Impose Sanctions on Myanmar Coup Leaders

This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source on March 22, 2021 shows motorists passing a burning barricade…
East Asia Pacific

US Hits Myanmar Government with More Sanctions

A demonstrator gestures near a barricade during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar March 22, 2021…
COVID-19 Pandemic

China’s Vaccine Sent to Developing Nations May Find Wary Reception

FILE - A worker unloads a box of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccines from a Chinese military aircraft at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Democracy Activists Freed from Chinese Jail Back in Custody in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy supporter holds a sign calling for the release of all political prisoners outside Tin Shui Wai police station in Hong Kong

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

An Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey