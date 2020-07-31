East Asia Pacific

US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Company Over Abuse of Uighurs

By Reuters
July 31, 2020 05:02 PM
This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows people on a street in a small village where ethnic Uighurs live on the outskirts…
This photo taken on Sept. 13, 2019 shows people on a street in a small village where ethnic Uighurs live on the outskirts of Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

WASHINGTON - The United States intensified its economic pressure on China's Xinjiang province on Friday, imposing sanctions on a powerful Chinese company and two officials for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.

The move, the latest blow to U.S.-China relations, came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump closed the Chinese consulate in Houston, prompting Beijing to shutter the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, also known as XPCC, along with Sun Jinlong, former party secretary of XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, XPCC's deputy party secretary and commander, over accusations they are connected to serious human rights abuse against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

"The Chinese Communist Party’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities rank as the stain of the century," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

China denies mistreatment of the minority group and says the camps holding many Uighurs provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

Washington's action freezes any U.S. assets of the company and officials; generally prohibits Americans from dealing with them; and bars Sun Jinlong and Peng Jiarui from traveling to the United States.

A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the company as a "a secretive, paramilitary organization that performs a variety of functions under the direct control" of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"They are directly involved in the implementation of the CCP’s comprehensive surveillance, detention and indoctrination ... which we all know targets the Uighurs and members of other ethnic minority members in Xinjiang," the official said.

The Treasury also issued a license, authorizing certain wind-down and divestment transactions and activities related to blocked XPCC subsidiaries until Sept. 30.

Washington recently imposed sanctions on the autonomous region of Xinjiang’s Communist Party Secretary Chen Quanguo, the highest-ranking Chinese official to be targeted, blacklisting the member of China’s powerful Politburo and current first party secretary of the XPCC, as well as other officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau.

Peter Harrell, a former official and sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security, said that from an economic perspective, Friday's action was a "substantial escalation" of U.S. pressure and sends a warning to companies engaged in activity in China.

"The Trump administration finally took a meaningful sanctions ... action on Xinjiang, as opposed to ones that were primarily symbolic," Harrell said.

XPCC is a quasi-military group created in 1954. It was initially made up of demobilized soldiers who spent time in military training while developing farms on the region's arid Land.

Civilian members from eastern China later joined the corps, which now numbers 3.11 million people, or more than 12% of the region's population. It is almost entirely made up of Han Chinese in a region that is home to the Muslim Uighur people.

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders…
USA
Survey: US Public Opinion of China, Xi Drops Decisively
Results of nationwide Pew Research Center survey come as the Trump administration’s anti-Beijing stance toughens and the issue becomes key to November vote
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 19:32
Packages of unidentified seeds which appear to have been mailed from China to U.S. postal addresses are seen at the Washington…
VOA News on China
Mystery Seeds Arriving in US From China Could Be Part of Scam, Officials Say
The seeds are of unknown origin, and state agencies are warning recipients not to plant them if they are invasive species
Default Author Profile
By Forest Cong
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 16:48
** FILE** In this Feb 21, 1972 file photo, U.S. President Richard M. Nixon, left, shakes hands with Chinese communist party…
USA
Is West Turning Away from Nixon's Approach to China?
In many ways Western leaders are grappling now with the same dilemmas and challenges former US president faced in 1970s
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 09:47
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Imposes Sanctions on Chinese Company Over Abuse of Uighurs

This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows people on a street in a small village where ethnic Uighurs live on the outskirts…
The Americas

Requirements for Huawei Official's Extradition to US Have Been Met, Canada Says

FILE - Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as she exits the court registry following the bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver, British Columbia on Dec. 11, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Postpones Elections By a Year, Citing Coronavirus

A restaurant employee cleans the floor as a TV screens broadcasting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam talks during a press…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Asia COVID Resurgence Shatters Travel Bubble Hopes

A young girl has her temperature checked as she arrives to watch a drive-in concert at the Gyeongbok Palace parking lot.
VOA News on China

What Ordinary Americans & Chinese Think About US-Beijing Tensions

Policemen walk past the US consulate in Chengdu, southwestern China's Sichuan province, on July 26, 2020. - Tensions have…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims