East Asia Pacific

US Journalists Expelled From China Invited to Taiwan

By VOA News
March 28, 2020 03:06 PM
Wall Street Journal China Bureau Chief Jonathan Cheng, left, poses for a photo with Journal reporters, from left, Julie Wernau,…
Wall Street Journal reporters pose for a photo before their departure at Beijing Capital International Airport, March 28, 2020.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu invited three U.S. journalists whose credentials were revoked by China to work from the island.  

Wu’s invitation followed China’s announcement earlier Saturday it has pulled press credentials for Julie Wernau, Stu Woo and Stephanie Yang of The Wall Street Journal. 

The journalists were seen accompanied to Beijing airport by bureau chief Jonathan Cheng. 

Last week, Chinese authorities expelled several reporters working for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times. 

It also ordered Time magazine and the independent U.S.-funded Voice of America news operation to give Chinese authorities detailed information about their work in China.  

China said in a statement Saturday the expulsions were in response to recent restrictions imposed on Chinese state media in the United States.   

Earlier, the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese allowed to work for them, in a move intended to curb Beijing’s influence and intelligence operations in U.S.

Related Stories

The New York Times Beijing based correspondent Steven Lee Myers, left, chats with other foreign journalists after a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, March 18, 2020.
Press Freedom
US-China Ties Further Tested After Journalists’ Expulsion Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Washington is pushing back on Beijing’s actions to expel American journalists, a move that officials and observers say 'serves no good purpose' at a time when world is dealing with 'extraordinary international uncertainty' about the spread of the coronavirus
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 17:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Journalists Expelled From China Invited to Taiwan

Wall Street Journal China Bureau Chief Jonathan Cheng, left, poses for a photo with Journal reporters, from left, Julie Wernau,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Tourists Stranded in Bali as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Indonesia

Visitors queue to register their documents with French embassy officer before their chartered flight back to their country,…
East Asia Pacific

Tourists Stranded in Asia by Canceled Flights, Shut Borders

In this March 26, 2020, photo, tourists play on a beach in Phuket, Thailand.
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia's Mount Merapi Volcano Erupts

This handout picture taken and released March 27, 2020, by Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) shows Mount Merapi volcano spewing thick volcanic ash, as seen from Yogyakarta.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Philippines Declares Coronavirus Emergency Amid State of 'Warfare'

A policeman wearing a face mask stands guard at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, March 25, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims