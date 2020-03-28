US Journalists Expelled From China Invited to Taiwan

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu invited three U.S. journalists whose credentials were revoked by China to work from the island.

Wu’s invitation followed China’s announcement earlier Saturday it has pulled press credentials for Julie Wernau, Stu Woo and Stephanie Yang of The Wall Street Journal.

The journalists were seen accompanied to Beijing airport by bureau chief Jonathan Cheng.

Last week, Chinese authorities expelled several reporters working for The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

It also ordered Time magazine and the independent U.S.-funded Voice of America news operation to give Chinese authorities detailed information about their work in China.

China said in a statement Saturday the expulsions were in response to recent restrictions imposed on Chinese state media in the United States.

Earlier, the Trump administration designated five Chinese media outlets as foreign missions and restricted the number of Chinese allowed to work for them, in a move intended to curb Beijing’s influence and intelligence operations in U.S.