East Asia Pacific

US Sails Warship Near Taiwan a Week Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

By Reuters
May 14, 2020 12:08 AM
FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.
FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.

TAIPEI - The U.S. Navy said on Thursday it had sailed a guided-missile destroyer through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a week before Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration for a second term in office amid rising tensions with China. 

China, which considers Taiwan its territory, has been angered by the Trump administration's strong support for the island, such as increased arms sales. Beijing-Washington ties have also been buffeted by fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. 

The U.S. Pacific Fleet, in a statement on its Facebook page, said the USS McCampbell had transited the narrow strait that separates Taiwan from mainland China on Wednesday, showing pictures of the ship under way. 

Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the ship had sailed south on what it termed an "ordinary mission," adding it was continuing in that direction. 

Tsai, who will be sworn in for her second and final term next Wednesday, won re-election by a landslide in January, vowing to defend Taiwan's democracy and stand up to China. 

Both China and the United States have ramped up military activities near Taiwan in recent months, including regular U.S. sailings through the Taiwan Strait, and regular Chinese air force drills near the island. 

Last Friday, Taiwan said a Chinese air force Y-8 aircraft had briefly crossed into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, prompting Taiwan jets to warn it to leave. 

China operates the Y-8 both as a transport and early warning and electronic warfare aircraft. 

Taiwan has denounced the Chinese drills as attempts at intimidation and has told Beijing it should focus its efforts on fighting the coronavirus rather than menacing the island. 

China considers Tsai to be a separatist, charges she strongly denies. 

Late next week, China will open its delayed annual meeting of parliament, where it is expected to release its defense budget for the year, a number closely watched around the region as President Xi Jinping oversees a military modernization plan.  

Related Stories

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Burlingame, California, Jan. 14, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Poll: Majority of Taiwanese Support Closer Ties With US Over China
Less than a third hold favorable views of China, the US survey finds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 17:21
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on…
East Asia Pacific
US Rallies Support to Back Taiwan's WHO Bid
The US move is seen as an open rebuke to China, which has been blocking Taiwan's representation at WHO meetings
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 15:03
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Sails Warship Near Taiwan a Week Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.
East Asia Pacific

Poll: Majority of Taiwanese Support Closer Ties With US Over China

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Burlingame, California, Jan. 14, 2017.
East Asia Pacific

US Should Give ASEAN Alternatives to Chinese Loans, Ex-Envoy Says 

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center back, attends the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Novel…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New Zealand Reports No New COVID Cases for 2nd Straight Day

A woman (R) waits for her order outside a small shop on the first day of the easing of restrictions in Wellington, New Zealand, April 28, 2020, following the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
East Asia Pacific

China-Australia Trade War Looms Over COVID-19 Investigation

Frozen beef filets from Australia, United States, and Canada are on sale at a supermarket in Beijing, China, May 14, 2019.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims