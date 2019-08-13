East Asia Pacific

US Says it's Consulting on Asian Missile Deployment

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 09:37 AM
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, shows the launch of the Aegis missile defense testing system, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility on the island of Kauai in Hawaii.
FILE - This Dec. 10, 2018, file photo, provided by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, shows the launch of the U.S. military's land-based Aegis missile defense testing system, that later intercepted an intermediate range ballistic missile.

BEIJING - A senior U.S. diplomat says Washington is consulting with its allies as it proceeds with plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia, a move China says it will respond to with countermeasures.

Washington has said it plans to place such weapons in the Asia-Pacific following the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
 
The U.S. accused the other treaty signatory, Russia, of cheating by developing weapons systems banned under the treaty. However, many analysts say Washington has long sought to deploy intermediate-range missiles to counter China's growing arsenal.
 
 In a conference call Tuesday, State Department Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Andrea Thompson said governments would decide whether or not to host such missiles.
 
 "That's a sovereign decision to be made by the leaders of those governments," Thompson said. "Any decision made in the region will be done in consultation with our allies — this is not a U.S. unilateral decision."
 
U.S. mutual defense treaty allies Japan, South Korea and Australia are considered the prime missile base candidates, although Beijing has warned that any nation that accepts such an arrangement will face retribution, likely in the form of an economic boycott or similar sanctions. Although China maintains a large stock of intermediate-range missiles, it says those are unable to reach the U.S. homeland, while missiles deployed by the U.S. in Asia would be within striking distance of mainland China.
 
 While the U.S. decision to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty has placed the future of arms control agreements in doubt, Thompson said the move had brought a "positive response from partners and allies globally, not only tied to the Indo-Pacific but our NATO partners as well." 
 
She also said Washington hopes Beijing will join in discussions with the U.S. and Russia on a nuclear arms limitation pact after the current agreement, known as New START, expires in 2021. China has said it has no intention of entering into any such trilateral negotiations.
 
 "Part of being a responsible actor ... you need to have transparency and responsibility. So we encourage China to come to the table as well," Thompson said. "The world demands it. That's what responsible nations do."

 

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the graduation ceremony of the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa prefecture, Japan, March 18, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Wants Abductees, Mid-Range Missiles on Table in US-North Korea Talks
Japanese leaders, while calling for a united front with the United States and South Korea ahead of proposed U.S.-North Korea nuclear talks, are seeking to thrust issues of their own onto the agenda.Foremost among these is Tokyo's longstanding demand that North Korea release a number of Japanese nationals who were abducted decades ago. Japanese analysts also worry that U.S. President Donald Trump might accept a deal that removes the long-range missile threat to the United States…
By Yuri Nagano
March 20, 2018
East Asia Pacific
US Defense Secretary Wants INF-range Missiles in Asia
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is crisscrossing the Asia-Pacific region on his first international trip as head of the Defense Department
Archive
North Korea Launches Mid-Range Missiles
North Korea has fired two medium-range missiles into the sea off its east coast, a move Seoul and Washington immediately slammed as a provocation.South Korea says the suspected Rodong ballistic missiles fired early Wednesday flew about 650 kilometers before landing in the sea between Korea and Japan.That represents an escalation for Pyongyang, which has test-fired a series of short-range Scud missiles in recent weeks. Seoul&apos;s Defense Ministry…
FILE - A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA, Aug. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Fires More Missiles After Trump Receives 'Beautiful Letter'
It's the fifth North Korean launch in just over two weeks
By William Gallo
August 09, 2019
Associated Press

