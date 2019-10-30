East Asia Pacific

US Scales Back Attendance at East Asia Summit

By AFP
October 30, 2019 09:22 AM
In this Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at…
Thai policemen walk in front of a banner welcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations at the venue of The 35th annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Oct. 29, 2019.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's new national security advisor will represent the United States at the East Asia Summit, the White House said Tuesday, the lowest-level official to lead the Washington delegation since it was first invited to the regional forum.

With Trump embroiled in an impeachment inquiry, the muted presence at the November 3-4 summit in Bangkok is sure to renew charges that the United States is not focused on Asia at a time that China's clout is growing.

The White House said that Robert O'Brien, who took over the position in September from the hawkish John Bolton, would lead a U.S. delegation that will include Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who will also travel separately to Indonesia and Vietnam.

Despite Trump's non-attendance, he is expected to go the following week to a separate summit of the Pacific Rim-wide APEC bloc in Santiago, Chile.

The East Asia Summit concept was promoted for years by Malaysia's veteran Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, an outspoken proponent of the continent's future who envisioned an eventual bloc akin to the European Union.

But the United States was controversially excluded from the inaugural summit in Kuala Lumpur in 2005, drawing widespread commentary in Asia that Washington was too preoccupied with the Middle East.

After President Barack Obama vowed to pivot US attention toward Asia, the United States -- as well as Russia — were invited as full participants in the summits starting in 2011.

Obama attended each year except 2013, when he was fighting congressional Republicans over a government shutdown and sent secretary of state John Kerry instead.

Trump flew to the Philippines for his first East Asia Summit in 2017 but, with the session running late, he left early and ended a 12-day trip to Asia, with then secretary of state Rex Tillerson taking his place.

Last year, Vice President Mike Pence attended the summit in Singapore, where he described China's militarization of the dispute-rife South China Sea as "illegal and dangerous" and vowed to stand by US allies in the region.

Trump has said that he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to seek headway in a trade war at the November 16-17 APEC summit in Chile, to which Russian President Vladimir Putin has also confirmed his attendance.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
East Asia Pacific
Trump Skips East Asia Summit at End of 5-Nation, 12-Day Overseas Trip
With official events running behind schedule in the Philippines, U.S. President Donald Trump decided - at the last minute - to skip attending the East Asia Summit, a key regional strategic dialogue. VOA White House Bureau Chief Steve Herman reports from Manila, the president, however, declared his overall visit to Asia a success.
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 11/14/2017 - 23:03
U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O'Brien arrives to the district court, during the second day of ASAP Rocky's trial, in Stockholm, Sweden August 1, 2019.
USA
Trump Names Robert O'Brien as New National Security Adviser
O'Brien was selected after having collaborated with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on a number of hostage situations; he replaces John Bolton whom President Donald Trump ousted last week
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:44
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Child Marriage