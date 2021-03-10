East Asia Pacific

US Slaps Sanctions on Adult Children of Myanmar Military Leader

By VOA News
March 10, 2021 06:38 PM
A poster featuring army chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing is displayed on a barricade as protesters take part in a…
FILE - A poster featuring Myanmar military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing is displayed during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Feb. 11, 2021. The U.S. announced sanctions against Min Aung Hlaing's two adult children on March 10, 2021.

The U.S. government has sanctioned Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, the two adult children of Burmese military commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing. 

The U.S. Department of Treasury, which announced the sanctions Wednesday, accuses Min Aung Hlaing of being “the leading actor in the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government.” 

“Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon have a variety of business holdings, which have directly benefited from their father’s position and malign influence,” the Treasury Department said in a press release. 

The two will be blocked from all property and interests in property “that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by them, individually or with other blocked persons, that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons.” 

The United States has called for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy Party, ousted President Win Myint, and protesters, journalists and human rights activists who have been unjustly detained since February 1. 

Last month, the U.S. announced sanctions on the Burmese military regime. 

Beginning in December 2017, the U.S. imposed sanctions on the perpetrators of Rohingya atrocities, including Min Aung Hlaing and his deputy, General Soe Win. 

 

