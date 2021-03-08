East Asia Pacific

US, South Korea Taking ‘Final Steps’ on Troop Basing Deal

By Jeff Seldin
March 08, 2021 06:31 PM
South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United…
South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2021.

WASHINGTON - A deal to maintain U.S. forces on the Korean Peninsula is closer to completion, easing tensions between the United States and South Korea, which rose after the previous deal expired in 2019.

The Pentagon confirmed Monday that negotiators from Washington and Seoul are “pursuing the final steps” of a new “Special Measures Agreement” that outlines how the two countries will share the cost for the approximately 28,500 U.S troops stationed in South Korea.

Pentagon 'pleased'

"We're pleased,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Monday when asked about the tentative deal. "The proposed agreement reaffirms that the United States-Republic of Korea alliance is the linchpin of peace, security and prosperity for Northeast Asia and a free and open Indo-Pacific region.”

He added, “I think the effort that we've applied into this process just reaffirms what (Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin) has said many times about the importance of alliances and partnerships, particularly in that part of the world.”

Word of an agreement in principle on a new, six-year "Special Measures Agreement" first broke Sunday.

Precise terms of the agreement have yet to be announced, but the State Department said it does include a “meaningful increase” in South Korea’s contributions.

Stalled talks

Earlier negotiations between Washington and Seoul stalled after former U.S. President Donald Trump rejected South Korea’s offer to increase its payments by 13% a year, from $920 million to about $1 billion.

State Department spokesman Ned Price indicated Monday those talks took a new, less demanding tone under President Joe Biden. 

“The South Koreans are our allies,” Price said, rejecting the idea of presenting Seoul with a list of demands.  

“I don’t think that would help to strengthen the underlying alliance,” he said. “We have engaged in good faith, constructive negotiations.” 

The deal must still be approved by South Korean lawmakers.

Seoul first began paying for the U.S. troop presence in the early 1990s.

U.S. troops have been stationed In South Korea to help protect Seoul from North Korea since the 1953 armistice that ended fighting in the Korean War.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

Related Stories

FILE - The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea.
USA
South Korea to Boost Funding for US Troops Under New Accord, US Says
The proposed six-year 'Special Measures Agreement' will replace the previous arrangement that expired at the end of 2019
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 09:35 PM
People watch a TV screen showing the broadcast of President-elect Joe Biden speaking, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul,…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Welcomes Biden Victory
President Moon congratulates Biden for victory in US presidential election
Default Author Profile
By Jason Strother
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 03:32 AM
A man stands with a banner to oppose the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States near the U.S…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea, US Delay Military Drills Over COVID-19 Concerns
South Korean officer tests positive for the new coronavirus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/16/2020 - 01:27 AM
Jeff Seldin
By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent
Student Union

Tibetan Teens Reportedly Jailed for Breaking WeChat Ban 

FILE PHOTO: The messenger app WeChat is seen next to its logo in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020. REUTERS…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Military Strips Five Media Companies of Licenses

The logos of several Burmese news agencies are combined in this graphic
Europe

21 Extraordinary Women Honored with Courage Award

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the 2021 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award virtual ceremony hosted by Secretary of…
East Asia Pacific

China Expands Tracking of Online Comments to Include Citizens Overseas  

Logo of Sina Corp's Chinese microblogging site, "Weibo," on a screen, Beijing, September 2011.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Italy Approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for People Over 65

A medical worker holds a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a newly opened…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey