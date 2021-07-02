East Asia Pacific

US Targets Myanmar’s Military With Another Round of Sanctions

By Skye Witley
July 02, 2021 06:15 PM
Trucks are seen at a copper mine in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of…
FILE - Trucks are seen at a copper mine in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. A number of copper mines in Myanmar were named in the latest list of sanctions issued by the U.S. on July 2, 2021.

The United States on Friday announced sanctions against military officials and individuals and companies tied to Myanmar’s military in the latest response to the February 1 coup in the Southeast Asian country.  

The U.S. Treasury Department officially sanctioned seven senior military officials for the government’s use of lethal force against pro-democracy supporters. It also sanctioned 15 individuals who are family members of previously sanctioned officials and whose “financial networks have contributed to military officials’ ill-gotten gains.”

The Treasury’s statement emphasized that these sanctions are not directed at the citizens of Myanmar and are intended to increase financial burdens on Myanmar’s military by cutting off all 22 designated individuals from any assets they may have in the U.S. 

In a complementary action, the Department of Commerce restricted trade exports to four companies it said support the military’s ongoing actions. 

Commerce identified the companies as King Royal Technologies Co. Ltd., which “provides satellite communications services” to the Myanmar military, and three copper mining entities with financial ties to the regime: Wanbao Mining and its two subsidiaries, Myanmar Wanbao Mining Copper Ltd. and Myanmar Yang Tse Copper Ltd. 

All four companies were placed on the department’s trade blacklist, officially known as the entity list, which restricts U.S. exports to entities on the list with limited exceptions.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, April 7, 2021.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a press briefing at the White House, in Washington, April 7, 2021.

“We continue encouraging like-minded allies and partners to join the United States in imposing costs on these four entities and clamping down on other sources of revenue that support the repressive and undemocratic activities of the Burmese military,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a Friday statement. “The U.S. government will continue to promote accountability for the perpetrators of the coup and stand with the people of Burma and their democratic institutions.”

The increased restrictions come just days after the U.N. released its latest update on the continuing violence against citizens in Myanmar. 

According to the report, the military has killed at least 883 unarmed people and detained over 5,200 activists, journalists and opponents of the coup. An additional 2,000 people with active warrants for their arrest are in hiding. 

“The U.N. team in Myanmar continues to strongly condemn the widespread use of lethal force and other serious violations of human rights,” said U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. “Our colleagues underscore that the use of excessive force by security forces, including the use of live ammunition, must stop and must stop now.”

Myanmar’s military overthrew the newly elected government of the National League for Democracy in February over claims that the election results were fraudulent. 

The country’s election commission rejected the military’s claims of fraud. 

Despite a lack of evidence, the military overtook the government by invoking an article from the country’s 2008 constitution that allows it to declare a one-year state of emergency. 

During the coup, the military arrested Aung San Suu Kyi, who is the leader of the National League for Democracy party and received a Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for her efforts to democratize the country. 

In June, 119 member countries of the U.N., including the U.S., officially condemned the coup. 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

Protesters hold slogans condemning the military government as they mark the Thingyan festival on April 13, 2021 in Yangon, Myanmar.
East Asia Pacific
EU Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar
The measures target members of the junta and industries it may profit from
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 04:44 PM
Protesters defend themselves from the troops in Kale, Sagaing region, Myanmar, March 28, 2021.
South & Central Asia
US Announces More Sanctions on Myanmar Junta
The State Department says the sanctions were coordinated with Britain and Canada, which will impose similar measures
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/17/2021 - 04:27 PM
Anti-coup protesters hold slogans calling the attention of an ASEAN regional meeting during a rally on Tuesday April 20, 2021…
East Asia Pacific
US Hits Myanmar Pearl, Timber Companies With Sanctions
Move is to put further economic pressure on the country's military government, which seized power in a February coup
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 02:31 PM
Skye Witley
By
Skye Witley
East Asia Pacific

US Targets Myanmar’s Military With Another Round of Sanctions

Trucks are seen at a copper mine in Sarlingyi township March 14, 2013. People whose land was seized to allow the expansion of…
East Asia Pacific

US Concerned About Report China is Expanding Missile Silos

FILE - Spectators wave Chinese flags as military vehicles carrying DF-41 ballistic missiles roll during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Oct. 1, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Philippine Villagers Fear Twin Perils: Volcano and COVID-19

In this image made from video from Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology - Department of Science and Technology, a plume of steam and ash is seen from Taal Volcano, Batangas province, Philippines, July 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Reels After One Year of National Security Law Imposed by China

A protester holding a U.K. flag is arrested by police officers during the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China.
East Asia Pacific

Philippine Volcano Belches Dark Plume; Villagers Evacuated

Taal Volcano

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey