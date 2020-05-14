East Asia Pacific

US Warship Sails Through Waterway Separating China and Taiwan

By VOA News
May 14, 2020 04:36 AM
FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.
FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.

A U.S. Navy warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

The U.S. Pacific Fleet posted a message on its Facebook page with a picture of the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell navigating through the narrow waterway that separates China from Taiwan.

The fleet said the USS McCampbell was sailing through the Strait as “part of ongoing operations in the Indo-Pacific.”

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said the destroyer was sailing southward off its western coast during a routine mission but provided no other details.

Tensions are simmering between China and Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing considers a breakaway province that belongs under its control.  China has conducted numerous sea and air exercises near Taiwan in recent years and has been angered over U.S. naval exercises near the island and the Trump administration’s strong support for Taipei.

Related Stories

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Burlingame, California, Jan. 14, 2017.
East Asia Pacific
Poll: Majority of Taiwanese Support Closer Ties With US Over China
Less than a third hold favorable views of China, the US survey finds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 17:21
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on…
East Asia Pacific
US Rallies Support to Back Taiwan's WHO Bid
The US move is seen as an open rebuke to China, which has been blocking Taiwan's representation at WHO meetings
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 15:03
The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy aircraft carrier Liaoning participates in a naval parade to commemorate the…
East Asia Pacific
Two Advances for Chinese Navy after Monthlong Aircraft Carrier Voyage near Japan, Taiwan
China’s navy apparently kept its carrier flotilla virus-free while learning more about a sea region where it might actually face conflict, analysts say
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 04:53
Taiwanese workers shout slogans during a protest in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2020. Hundreds of workers from various…
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Pro-Independence Group Calls for Drafting of New Constitution
A pro-independence group in Taiwan is pushing two referendum proposals to draft a new constitution for Taiwan
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 21:19
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Warship Sails Through Waterway Separating China and Taiwan

FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.
South & Central Asia

Malaysia Postpones No-Confidence Vote Against Prime Minister

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, the country's new Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin poses for…
East Asia Pacific

US Sails Warship Near Taiwan a Week Ahead of Presidential Inauguration

FILE - The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell arrives at Yokosuka naval base, south of Tokyo, July 9, 2007.
East Asia Pacific

Poll: Majority of Taiwanese Support Closer Ties With US Over China

A demonstrator holds flags of Taiwan and the United States in support of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Burlingame, California, Jan. 14, 2017.
East Asia Pacific

US Should Give ASEAN Alternatives to Chinese Loans, Ex-Envoy Says 

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, center back, attends the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' meeting on the Novel…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims