East Asia Pacific

US Welcomes Pledge by Myanmar Shadow Government to Help Rohingya

By VOA News
June 07, 2021 03:09 PM
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the…
FILE - Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar, walk toward refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Oct. 19, 2017.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed a pledge by a shadow government in Myanmar to address discrimination and human rights abuses against minority Rohingya Muslims. 

Blinken said in a tweet Sunday that the pledge by the National Unity Government (NUG) is "an important signal to all those working for an inclusive, democratic future."  

The National Unity Government, set up by a group of ousted lawmakers in Myanmar, called last week for the Rohingya to help it overthrow the military government, promising the group citizenship in a future democratic state.  

"We invite Rohingyas to join hands with us and with others to participate in this Spring Revolution against the military dictatorship," the group said in a statement. 

Protesters hold posters in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) during a demonstration against the military coup on …
FILE - Protesters hold posters in support of the National Unity Government (NUG) during a demonstration against the military coup on "Global Myanmar Spring Revolution Day" in Taunggyi, Shan state, May 2, 2021.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a February 1 coup, overthrowing a democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.   

A local monitoring group says security forces have killed at least 800 protesters and bystanders since the coup. Military leaders dispute the figures.  

The military government has labeled members of the NUG shadow government as terrorists. The NUG is made up of ousted lawmakers, mostly from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, or NLD. 

The NUG has promised to repeal a 1982 law that denies citizenship to most Rohingya and said it was committed to repatriating more than 740,000 Rohingya who have fled to neighboring Bangladesh.  

Largely Buddhist Myanmar has long faced criticism of its treatment of the Rohingya minority. The United Nations has accused the military of carrying out a campaign against the Rohingya with "genocidal intent." 

A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.
FILE - A Myanmar security officer walks past burned Rohingya houses in Ka Nyin Tan village of suburb Maungdaw, northern Rakhine state of western Myanmar, Sept. 6, 2017.

Suu Kyi defended the military's conduct while she was still in power, coming under international criticism. She argued that Myanmar's security forces had carried out legitimate operations against Rohingya insurgents when the refugees went to Bangladesh. 

Last month, junta leader Min Aung Hlaing cast doubt on the return of Rohingya Muslim from Bangladesh, according to Reuters news agency.  

The Reuters news agency cited a transcript of an interview that Min Aung Hlaing gave to Chinese-language Phoenix television in which he was asked if the Rohingya could be allowed back to Myanmar's Rakhine State. 

"If it doesn't comply with Myanmar's laws, what else is there to consider? I don't believe there is any country in the world that would go beyond their own country's refugee laws to accept refugees," Min Aung Hlaing responded. 
 

Related Stories

Rohingya refugee men build a temporary shelter days after a fire burnt their home at a refugee camp in Ukhia, in the…
East Asia Pacific
Calls for Solutions Grow at UN Pledging Conference for Rohingya Refugees 
The UN is seeking $943 million to assist 1.4 million Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them in Cox’s Bazar
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 05:47 PM
Rohingya refugees walk in market area inside a refugee camp in Ukhia on April 6, 2021 during the second day of weeklong …
South & Central Asia
US Announces Increase in Aid to Rohingya
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees fled violence and persecution in Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh or have been internally displaced
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/18/2021 - 01:04 PM
Rohingya refugees walk in market area inside a refugee camp in Ukhia on April 6, 2021 during the second day of weeklong …
South & Central Asia
UN Seeks International Support for Rohingya Refugee Crisis
The UN is seeking $943 million in assistance for 1.4 million Rohingya refugees and the Bangladeshi communities hosting them
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 05/14/2021 - 02:53 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thailand Debuts Locally Made AstraZeneca, But Supplies Are Tight

People receive the first dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a…
East Asia Pacific

US Welcomes Pledge by Myanmar Shadow Government to Help Rohingya

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the…
East Asia Pacific

Roaming Herd of Elephants Continue Journey Through Southwest China

East Asia Pacific

China Hosts Southeast Asian Ministers as it Competes With US for Influence

People walk in front of a giant Chinese flag at a central business district ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's…
East Asia Pacific

Seoul Court Rejects Slave Labor Claim Against Japanese Firms

Lim Chul-ho, top center, the son of a deceased forced laborer, speaks at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey