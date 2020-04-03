East Asia Pacific

Vendors Return in Wuhan as China Prepares Virus Memorial

By Associated Press
April 03, 2020 01:33 PM
Residents wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter a supermarket in Wuhan in central…
Residents wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter a supermarket in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on April 3, 2020.

WUHAN, CHINA - Sidewalk vendors wearing face masks and gloves sold pork, tomatoes, carrots and other vegetables to shoppers Friday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, as workers prepared for a national memorial this weekend for health workers and others who died in the outbreak.  

Authorities are easing controls that kept Wuhan's 11 million people at home for two months, but many shops are still closed. Shoppers and sellers in the Minyi neighborhood on the city's southwest side had to do their business over high yellow barriers, as access to the community is still controlled. 

"I don't feel safe going to a supermarket," said Zhan Zhongwu, who wore two layers of masks and was buying pork for his wife and grandchild. "There are too many people," he said. "Many infections happened in the supermarket."


Residents have been relying on online groceries and government-organized food deliveries after most access to the city was suspended Jan. 23 and restaurants, shops and other businesses shut down.


Wuhan and the rest of China are preparing for a nationwide three minutes of silence on Saturday in honor of the 3,322 people who officially died of the virus, including doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been declared martyrs.

They include Li Wenliang, an eye doctor in Wuhan who was reprimanded in December for warning about the virus and later died of the disease. He became a symbol of public anger at the ruling Communist Party for suppressing information about the coronavirus, possibly worsening its spread, before it took action in late January.  

The party rescinded Li's reprimand and declared him a hero as part of a propaganda effort aimed at deflecting criticism of the official response.  

On Saturday, national flags will be lowered to half-staff at 10 a.m. while air raid sirens and the horns of cars, trains and ships will "wail in grief," the official Xinhua News Agency said.
 
People have been told to avoid cemeteries on Saturday, the start of a three-day holiday when families traditionally tend the graves of ancestors.  

While the United States and other governments tighten controls and shut down businesses, Chinese leaders are trying to revive the world's second-largest economy after declaring victory over the outbreak.  

Still, local authorities have orders to prevent new infections as millions of people stream back to work in factories, offices and shops. Passengers on planes, trains, subways and buses are checked for fever and employers have orders to disinfect workplaces regularly.  

Vegetable vendor Xie Lianning said she picked up supplies at a wholesale market at 5 a.m. and drove to Minyi. She was checked for fever at the neighborhood entrance.  

Xie set up shop on a sidewalk in front of closed shops that were covered by roll-down metal doors. The block was surrounded by the head-high yellow barriers installed to keep residents inside during the quarantine.  

"Our business is not bad. Here is definitely better than indoors," said Xie. "Nobody wanted to go inside. People are willing to buy things outside."  

Wuhan accounts for three-quarters of China's virus deaths but has reported no new cases for a week. Despite that, controls requiring official permission to enter or leave the city are to stay in place through Tuesday.  

Xie said she still was worried about the virus but had to get back to work.  
"We have no choice," she said. "There are old and young in my family living with us. We have a heavy financial burden." 

Related Stories

Workers wearing face masks repair barriers built up to block buildings from a street in Wuhan, Hubei province.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Estimates Show Wuhan Death Toll Far Higher Than Official Figure
A Wuhan resident told RFA that city officials have been handing out 3,000 yuan in "funeral allowances" to the families of the dead in exchange for their silence
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 13:37
Playground is seen temporary closed, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hong Kong, China March 29,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Wuhan Resumes Train Service Following Lockdown
China reports 45 new coronavirus cases for total of 81,439
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 03/29/2020 - 03:49
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
China Rebukes Pompeo for 'Wuhan Virus' Comment
FM Spokesman says Secretary of State has 'Sinister Motive'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 10:25
Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads "Go China! Go Wuhan" as…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases for First Time
Death toll in Italy surpasses that in all of mainland China; Germany reports sharp rise in cases
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 08:08
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Vendors Return in Wuhan as China Prepares Virus Memorial

Residents wearing masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter a supermarket in Wuhan in central…
Press Freedom

Hong Kong Government Reprimands Public Broadcaster for WHO Interview About Taiwan

FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters outside China's liaison office building in Hong Kong, Jan. 6, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Taiwan Competes with China through World Medical Diplomacy

A woman her protective face mask balances her large-sized cup while watching her smart phone in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, March…
Coronavirus Outbreak

In South Korea, How US General Contained COVID-19

Incoming commander, Gen. Robert Abrams attends during a change-of-command ceremony for the United Nations Command
Coronavirus Outbreak

Hong Kong Orders Bars to Close as it Ramps Up Social Distancing

Tables and chairs are taped up to keep social distancing at a Starbucks coffee shop, following the novel coronavirus disease …

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims