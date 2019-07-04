East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Asks Firms to Use Local Materials as US Threatens Tariffs

By Reuters
July 4, 2019 09:29 AM
A steelworker is seen in a mill in Chau Khe village outside Hanoi, Vietnam, March 30, 2018.
FILE - A steelworker is seen in a mill in Chau Khe village outside Hanoi, Vietnam, March 30, 2018.

HANOI - Vietnamese manufacturers should use domestically-sourced raw materials to avoid incurring U.S. tariffs, Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Washington said it would impose large duties on some steel products shipped through the Southeast Asian country.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday it would slap tariffs of up to 456% on certain steel produced in South Korea or Taiwan which are then shipped to Vietnam for minor processing and finally exported to the United States.

"The Ministry of Industry and Trade has warned local companies about possible moves by importing countries, including the United States, to apply stricter requirements in trade protection cases," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said at a routine news conference in Hanoi.

Vietnamese companies should consider business strategies that include switching to domestic materials, she said.

Hang said Vietnam will continue to work with the United States in its efforts to crack down on goods of foreign origin illegally relabeled "Made in Vietnam" by exporters seeking to dodge tariffs.

Vietnam has been touted as one of the largest beneficiaries of the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, but recent comments from U.S. President Donald Trump have led some to believe that Vietnam may be the next target of U.S. tariffs.

Last month, Trump said Hanoi treated the United States "even worse" than China, amid the ongoing trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

Vietnam responded by saying it was committed to free and fair trade with the United States.

Vietnam's largest export market is the United States, with which it has a rapidly growing trade surplus, which widened to $17 billion in the first five months of this year from $12.9
billion in the same period last year.
 

Related Stories

FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset.
Economy & Business
Supreme Court Rejects Early Challenge to Trump Steel Tariffs
Justices did not comment on Monday in leaving in place a decision by the Court of International Trade that ruled against steel importers and other users of imported steel who challenged the 25% tariff on steel that Trump imposed in 2018
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 24, 2019
A worker begins production of a kitchen countertop that is being cut from imported quartz slabs from China in the production facility at Marble Uniques in Tipton, Ind., Friday, May 3, 2019.
Economy & Business
Vietnam Seeks Favor with US by Slapping Tariff on Chinese Imports
After five months of deliberation, Vietnam imposed temporary anti-dumping tariffs of up to 36% on certain Chinese aluminum goods
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
June 12, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters