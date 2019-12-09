East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Wonders if it Should Outlaw Loan Sharks

By Ha Nguyen
December 09, 2019 02:17 AM
Informal lenders advertise by writing their numbers on Vietnamese walls and street lamps.
Informal lenders advertise by writing their numbers on Vietnamese walls and street lamps. (H. Nguyen/VOA)

HO CHI MINH CITY - In the Vietnamese action blockbuster "Furie" viewed mostly on Netflix, the protagonist puts her gang days behind her and becomes a debt collector. The fact that filmmaker Veronica Ngo, whose recent credits include the Star Wars film The Last Jedi, chose this as a plot detail reflects how debt collection is a fairly well known part of life in Vietnam.

As with the protagonist's past, some aspects of real life debt collection have become sordid and even dangerous, such that authorities are wondering if it should even be a legal business sector anymore. Critics worry that desperate borrowers have resorted to loan sharks, who could use illegal means to collect debt. Others say people with poor borrowing histories still need access to loans, especially when turned away by traditional banks. 

The debate, which began last month in Parliament, is similar to one that was had in the U.S., amid the payday loans and predatory lending that contributed to the subprime mortgage crisis. Now the debate has come to Vietnam, as consumer demand grows for housing, vehicles, and even smartphones, all of which can be bought through loans. 

A motorbike driver rides past a branch of Eximbank in Ho Chi Minh City. (H. Nguyen/VOA)
A motorbike driver rides past a branch of Eximbank in Ho Chi Minh City. (H. Nguyen/VOA)

"This business has created many negative consequences for society," Pham Huyen Ngoc, a Member of Parliament, said. He and his colleagues were discussing whether to add debt collection to the list of business sectors that are restricted or prohibited by law. 

It is not hard to walk around Vietnam and find lenders in the gray economy. They post flyers on street lamps, or write their numbers directly on walls enclosing yards or construction sites, offering loans. There is even a slang term for this practice: "tin dung cot dien," or credit from an electric pole. 

The social impact of debt burdens also attracted public attention after October, when authorities in Essex, England found 39 Vietnamese had suffocated to death in a truck. That led to discussions about human trafficking and the debts that migrants take on when they pay brokers to take them to places like England. Another social issue that concerns authorities is gambling, a common reason that people get into debt. 

When vulnerable borrowers get in over their heads, a single life event, like a hospital bill, can easily lead to a missed loan payment. That adds more late fees and interest, leading to a debt trap. Officials like Ngoc worry that if these loans come from illegal lenders, they will threaten borrowers. 

However it may not be realistic to outlaw debt collection altogether. For as long as there has been money, there have been people borrowing it, whether they qualify for legal bank loans, or resort to other lenders. 

"I believe that the issue is that the relevant authorities, including the police and local government, have to have tight management and regulations," Bui Thi Quynh Thoa, a Member of Parliament, said.  

She also worried about the potential for violence as part of debt collection. However the business must be regulated rather than prohibited, she said. 

Vietnam faces a difficult predicament. It wants to protect vulnerable borrowers from possibly dangerous money lenders. However it is hard to do away with the gray economy altogether. Solutions are hard to come by though it might help to look at what other places are doing. For instance,  at a church in Philadelphia, a city in the Mid Atlantic region of the United States,  members form groups to help pay off each other's debt. That helps to prevent individuals from missing a single payment, which could get them into a cycle of debt, and increases the odds that everyone's debt will be paid off collectively. How a whole nation can address the debt problem, however, is a bigger question.
 

Related Stories

Ships and an oil rig, center, which China calls Haiyang Shiyou 981, and Vietnam refers to as Hai Duong 981, is seen in the South China Sea, off the shore of Vietnam, May 14, 2014.
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam, China Start Talks Again as Part of 20-Year Fight-Make-up Cycle
Vietnam will chair the Association of Southeast Asian Nations over the next year, and China has withdrawn a survey ship from disputed waters
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 12/06/2019 - 22:27
Blue collar workers like construction workers tend to work six days a week in Vietnam. (VOA/Ha Nguyen)
Economy & Business
Communist Vietnam Fights for a 40-Hour Work Week
Some question whether humans can actually be productive for -- and tolerate -- a true eight hour day
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 05:38
A cobblestone street is seen in Brussels, the seat of the European Union, which Vietnam is awaiting to finalize a trade agreement. (VOA/Ha Nguyen)
East Asia Pacific
How Can Brexit Affect Vietnam? Let Us Count the Ways
Brexit would mean that some European products would no longer have preferential access to the British market, so Vietnam could step in and compete with those products
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
Mon, 12/02/2019 - 03:59
Vietnam is encouraging banks to lend to small businesses, like this furniture store in Ho Chi Minh City. (VOA/Ha Nguyen)
Economy & Business
Nations Aim for Inclusive Trade; Vietnam Uses Small-Business Loans to Get There
Vietnam is encouraging banks to lend to small businesses, like this furniture store in Ho Chi Minh City
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
Mon, 11/25/2019 - 06:03
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ha Nguyen

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Wonders if it Should Outlaw Loan Sharks

Informal lenders advertise by writing their numbers on Vietnamese walls and street lamps.
East Asia Pacific

At Least One Dead, Scores Missing After New Zealand Volcano Eruption

Smoke bellows from Whakaari, also known as White Island, volcano as it erupts in New Zealand, December 9, 2019, in this image…
Science & Health

Health Experts Warn of Emerging Threat of Nipah Virus

FILE - Doctors and relatives wearing protective gear carry the body of a victim, who lost his battle against the brain-damaging Nipah virus, during his funeral at a burial ground in Kozhikode, in southern India, May 24, 2018.
Press Freedom

A Glimmer of Hope for Online News in Cambodia

VOD Roundtable producers do final audio and video checks before going live with host Lim Thida, far right, and guest Yi Soksan of Adhoc, at VOD's studio, in Phnom Penh, Sept. 11, 2019. (Tum Malis/VOA Khmer)
Economy & Business

Philippines Bamboo Entrepreneur Digs In on Poverty and Climate Threats

FILE - A bamboo forest is pictured behind Suntory Holdings' Yamazaki Distillery in Shimamoto town, Osaka prefecture, near Kyoto, Japan, Dec. 1, 2014.