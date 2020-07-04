VOA News on China

2 US Aircraft Carriers Conduct Exercises in South China Sea

By VOA News
July 04, 2020 05:28 AM
South China Sea

The U.S. Navy says the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier groups are conducting exercises in South China Sea on Saturday "to support a free and open Indo-Pacific."

China has also conduced military drills in the sea, which the Pentagon criticized this week as "counter-productive to efforts at easing tensions and maintaining stability," accusing China of trying to intimidate its Asian neighbors.

Rear Admiral George M. Wikoff, commander of Carrier Strike Group 5, has said the exercises were not in response to China’s drills.

“We aggressively seek out every opportunity to advance and strengthen our capabilities and proficiency at conducting all-domain warfighting operations,” Wikoff said.

“The U.S. Navy remains mission ready and globally deployed. Dual carrier operations demonstrate our commitment to regional allies, our ability to rapidly mass combat power in the Indo-Pacific, and our readiness to confront all those who challenge international norms that support regional stability.”

China dismissed the U.S. criticism Friday, accusing the United States of increasing tensions in the Western Pacific, including in the South China Sea.

Vietnam and the Philippines have also criticized the Chinese drills in the disputed waters.

U.S. naval ships have long conducted exercises in the South China Sea and at one point recently, there were three American aircraft carriers in the region, according to the Navy. 

Related Stories

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai gesture next to a copy of Apple Daily's July 1 edition during an interview Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
Press Freedom
In Hong Kong, China Threatens to Snuff Out Press Freedom
Sweeping new law lets government do ‘pretty much anything it wants’
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 11:51
In this handout photograph taken on July 3, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB), India's Prime…
South & Central Asia
On Disputed India-China Border, Modi Says Age of Expansionism Over
Modi's visit to Indian troops deployed along border comes as tensions between India and China show no signs of easing
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 08:53
Employees remove stickers and posters with messages in support of the pro-democracy movement at a restaurant in Hong Kong,…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Activist Calls for Help in Standing Up to China
Pro-democracy activist wants international community to stand up to China’s infringement of Hong Kong's autonomy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 01:31
(L-R) Pan-democratic legislator Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, Vice convener for Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front Figo Chan, and activist Leung Kwok-hung, march at the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain, in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.
VOA News on China
US Senate Passes Bill Targeting Entities Over China's Hong Kong Security Law
Measure goes to President Trump for his signature
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/02/2020 - 15:57
VOA logo
By
VOA News