Blinken Meets Uyghurs, Seeks Advice on Handling China

By Associated Press
July 06, 2021 08:50 PM
FILE - A guard stands in a watchtower in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China, May 3, 2021.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met virtually on Tuesday with Uyghur Muslims who were detained in camps in China's Xinjiang region to hear about their experiences and seek advice on how best to pressure China to halt repression there. 

The State Department said Blinken wanted to hear directly from the seven former detainees, relatives of others and advocates about conditions that they and the Uyghur community more broadly face. 

"The secretary thought it important to meet with these individuals to hear firsthand their stories, to hear firsthand their impression of the ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang and the internment of a million Uyghurs," department spokesperson Ned Price said. "Also, it's an opportunity for these participants to offer any recommendations they may have." 

FILE - Demonstrators hold a protest in front of the State Department to urge the U.S. and the international community to take action against China's treatment of the Uyghur people, May 5, 2021.

China has come under severe international criticism and sanctions for detaining more than 1 million Uyghurs and other minorities for political reeducation in Xinjiang. 

Price said the meeting showed continuity in American policy on the matter between the widely divergent Biden and Trump administrations.  

Both administrations have termed the campaign in Xinjiang a "genocide" and slapped sanctions on China for human rights abuses. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met several times with Uyghur ex-detainees during his tenure as America's top diplomat. 

"America has spoken out very clearly and consistently about the abuses, about the atrocities, about the ongoing genocide that is taking place in Xinjiang," Price said. "And, as we deem appropriate, I suspect we'll be employing additional tools going forward to hold to account those officials responsible for what has taken place there." 

Since the Trump administration, the U.S. has steadily ramped up pressure on China on a number of fronts, notably over repression in Xinjiang and a clampdown on political dissent and human rights in Hong Kong. Actions have included travel bans, financial sanctions and commercial restrictions on Chinese imports to the U.S. 
 

