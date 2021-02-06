VOA News on China

Blinken Presses China on Uighurs, Hong Kong in First Call

By AFP
February 06, 2021 12:42 AM
Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 5,…
Various groups of pro-democracy activists, including Lee Cheuk-Yan, center, arrive at a court in Hong Kong, Feb. 5, 2021.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed Beijing on its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong in the first conversation between top officials of the two powers since President Joe Biden took office. 

  

"I made clear the U.S. will defend our national interests, stand up for our democratic values, and hold Beijing accountable for its abuses of the international system," Blinken said on Twitter of his call with senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi. 

  

Blinken told Yang that the United States "will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong," a State Department statement said of the call, which took place Friday, Washington time. 

  

Blinken also "pressed China to join the international community in condemning the military coup in Burma," it said, using the former name of Myanmar. 

  

The top U.S. diplomat said the United States would hold Beijing "accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, and its undermining of the rules-based international system." 

  

The tough tone comes after Blinken in his confirmation hearing said he would continue former president Donald Trump's approach to China in a rare point of agreement between the two administrations. 

  

Blinken has said he agrees with a determination by the State Department under Trump that Beijing is carrying out genocide in the western region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking people have been rounded up in camps. 

  

Beijing has also ramped up a crackdown in Hong Kong, arresting leading activists, after imposing a new law against subversion following major protests in the financial hub to which it had guaranteed a separate system. 

  

Biden nonetheless offered a small olive branch during a speech on foreign policy on Thursday, saying that while the United states will "confront" China, "We are ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so." 

  

Blinken has previously spoken of climate change as an area of cooperation as China and the United State are the two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. 

  

Beijing has long enjoyed a privileged relationship with Myanmar, supporting the junta that gave way to democracy a decade ago with U.S. support. 

  

The military in the Southeast Asian nation this week carried out a coup, arresting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in what Chinese state media described as "a major cabinet reshuffle." 

  

Biden, who has vowed to promote democracy worldwide after Trump's flirtations with autocratic leaders, strongly condemned the coup and threatened sanctions if the military did not relinquish power. 

  

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - A sign reading "UAE Chinese Week" in Chinese and Arabic is projected onto the Bus Al Arab luxury hotel to celebrate the UAE Chinese Week in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2018.
USA
China's Rise Complicates Biden's Mideast Policy Plans
China became the largest trading partner of Arab countries in the first half of 2020 with two-way trade of more than $115 billion
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Thu, 02/04/2021 - 03:57 PM
FILE PHOTO: Water vapour rises from a cooling tower of a China Energy ultra-low emission coal-fired power plant during a media tour, in Sanhe
Science & Health
Study: China's New Coal Power Plant Capacity in 2020 More Than 3 Times Rest of World's
China put 38.4 gigawatts (GW) of new coal-fired power capacity into operation in 2020
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 02/03/2021 - 02:47 AM
FILE - Myanmar's Army Commander and now the country's new leader, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi pose for a photo during their meeting in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 12, 2021. (Myanmar Military Information Team via AP)
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Junta Seen Cozying Up to China if West Gets Tough
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met just weeks ago with Myanmar's top general, Min Aung Hlaing, now country's military leader
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Tue, 02/02/2021 - 01:14 PM
A man holds a sign during a rally to show support for Uighurs and their fight for human rights in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 22,…
VOA News on China
China Retaliates Against Uighur Activists by Imprisoning Relatives, US Officials Say
Chinese government reportedly uses relatives of Uighurs abroad as hostages to intimidate and silence activists
Default Author Profile
By Asim Kashgarian
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 07:08 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP