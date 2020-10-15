VOA News on China

China Angered as US Names Human Rights Envoy for Tibet

By Reuters
October 15, 2020 05:04 AM
Map of Tibet Autonomous Region
Tibet Autonomous Region

WASHINGTON/BEIJING - China accused the United States on Thursday of seeking to destabilize Tibet, after the Trump administration appointed a senior human rights official as special coordinator for Tibetan issues.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday that Robert Destro, Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, would assume the additional post, which has been vacant since the start of President Donald Trump's term in 2017.

China has consistently refused to deal with the U.S. coordinator, seeing it as interference in its internal affairs.

"Tibet affairs are China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry.

"The setting up of the so-called coordinator for Tibetan issues is entirely out of political manipulation to interfere in China's internal affairs and destabilize Tibet. China firmly opposes that," Zhao said at a regular media briefing.

The appointment comes at a time when U.S.-China relations have sunk to the lowest point in decades over a range of issues, including trade, Taiwan, human rights, the South China Sea and the coronavirus.

Destro "will lead U.S. efforts to promote dialog between the People's Republic of China and the Dalai Lama or his representatives; protect the unique religious, cultural, and linguistic identity of Tibetans; and press for their human rights to be respected," Pompeo said in a statement.

China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a "peaceful liberation" that helped the remote Himalayan region throw off its "feudalist" past.

"People of all ethnic groups in Tibet are part of the big family of the Chinese nation, and since its peaceful liberation, Tibet has had prosperous economic growth," Zhao said.

Everyone in Tibet enjoyed religious freedom and their rights were fully respected, he added.

But critics, led by exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, say Beijing's rule amounts to "cultural genocide."

In July, Pompeo said the United States would restrict visas for some Chinese officials involved in blocking diplomatic access to Tibet and engaging in "human rights abuses," adding that Washington supported "meaningful autonomy" for Tibet.

Despite that, Trump -- unlike his predecessor, Barack Obama -- has not met the Dalai Lama during his presidency.

Related Stories

Map of Taiwan
East Asia Pacific
US Destroyer Sails Through Taiwan Strait, Provoking China
The guided-missile destroyer USS Barry passed through the Strait on Oct. 14
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 03:17 AM
Helicopters fly over President Office with Taiwan National flag during the National Day celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Experts Say Taiwan Needs More Homegrown Military Efforts to Counter China
The armed forces lack enthusiastic troops and a full slate of homegrown advanced weapons, defense experts say
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 01:35 AM
FILE - A Chinese national flag flutters near surveillance cameras mounted on a lamp post in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, March 15, 2019.
Europe
China Is Biggest Long-Term Threat to Britain, Says UK Spy Chief
The head of Britain’s domestic spy agency outlined Wednesday a cauldron of threats the country is facing, including Islamist militancy to rising right-wing extremism, but he emphasized China as the biggest challenge
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 05:02 PM
US Strategists Rethink Approach to Rising China
00:03:24
VOA News on China
US Strategists Rethink Approach to Rising China
China’s economic might has given it greater geopolitical clout, and under leader Xi Jinping Beijing clearly aims to replace America’s might and global influence and redefine the world order
Default Author Profile
By Jela de Franceschi
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 07:32 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters