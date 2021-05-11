VOA News on China

China Population Growth Falls to Lowest Rate in Decades

By VOA News
May 11, 2021 02:13 AM
Journalists line up for copies of a news release outlining the results of China's latest population census before a press…
Journalists line up for copies of a news release outlining the results of China's latest population census before a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, May 11, 2021.

China says its population grew to 1.41 billion in the decade ending in 2020, its lowest rate of growth since imposing a strict one child per family policy in the 1980s.   

The National Bureau of Statistics announced Tuesday that China added 72 million people between 2010 and 2020, an increase of 5.38%, with annual growth averaging 0.53%, a decline of 0.04% rate from the previous decade.  

The world’s most populous nation is facing a worrying trend of declining working-age citizens coupled with a rising number of aging retirees, a trend brought on by the government’s mandatory birth limits as a means of controlling population growth.  

Chinese leaders eased those limits in 2015, but the birth rate has continued its steady decline due to the huge cost of living, a lack of decent housing and people more focused on maintaining their careers than starting families.   

