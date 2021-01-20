VOA News on China

China Sanctions 28 Former Trump Administration Officials

By VOA News
January 20, 2021 03:45 PM
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters at the State Department in Washington, Nov. 10, 2020.

China imposed sanctions on Trump administration officials just minutes after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was among the 28 people who the ministry said “planned, promoted and executed a series of crazy moves which have gravely interfered in China's internal affairs, undermined China's interests, offended the Chinese people and seriously disrupted China-U.S. relations.”

FILE - White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks during an interview at the White House, April 6, 2020, in Washington.

China also sanctioned former President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro; former national security adviser Robert O’Brien; and O’Brien’s predecessor, John Bolton.

The ministry said the sanctioned individuals and their immediate family members “are prohibited from entering the mainland of China, Hong Kong and Macao.” It also said they and entities associated with them were banned from conducting business with China.

Chinese-U.S. relations deteriorated sharply after Trump launched tariff wars against Beijing shortly after entering the White House.

 

