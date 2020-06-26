VOA News on China

Hong Kong Activist Believes He’s Main Target of Proposed National Security Law

By VOA News
June 26, 2020 01:26 AM
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong poses for a photo with supporters after attending an activity for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on June 20, 2020.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong poses for a photo with supporters after attending an activity for the upcoming Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong on June 20, 2020.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong said he is anticipating being the prime target of a controversial proposed national security law that could be voted on within a few days.

Wong and critics of the legislation by China's National People's Congress, say it will undermine the city's freedoms.

The Global Times, a tabloid influenced by China's communist party, said lawmakers would likely enact the Hong Kong security law by Wednesday.

On the same day, pro-democracy groups are expected to hold their annual observance marking the anniversary of the city's handover to mainland China from British rule 23 years ago.

The draft law targets activities deemed counter to Beijing's influence, including separatism and collusion with foreign forces.

So far, specifics on what denotes a crime and the punishment it would bring has not been made public.

Wong told Reuters he does not fear being locked up but rather the gloomy fact that the new law will be a threat over the city's future.

Wong, who has been jailed for his activism against Chinese oversight, announced a week ago plans to run for a seat in the city's legislature despite being barred from running in previous polls. 

