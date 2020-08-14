VOA News on China

Hong Kong's Plight Casts Shadow Over Taiwan's Diplomatic Coups

By Natalie Liu
August 14, 2020 08:08 PM
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2020.

China's crackdown on democratic freedoms in Hong Kong has generated strong reactions in Taiwan, where senior officials are mourning Hong Kong's losses even as they revel in a rare surge of diplomatic attention themselves. 

"We are saddened and alarmed to see this beacon of civil liberties become extinguished, in violation of the promises Beijing had made to the people of Hong Kong, as well as the international community," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a Washington audience via teleconference this week. 

Tsai returned to the theme at a separate gathering of her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei, where concerns for Hong Kong dampened her obvious enthusiasm over back-to-back visits to Taiwan by a delegation from Japan led by former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori and one led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, the most senior U.S. official to visit the island in more than 40 years. 

FILE - U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, 2nd from left, answers to the media after visiting a mask factory in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Aug. 12, 2020.

"Our citizens have all been excited over the visits by the American and Japanese delegations [but] it's clear that the situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating," Tsai said. 

The president remarked on televised scenes of Hong Kong citizens lining up at newspaper stalls in the middle of the night to purchase copies of Apple Daily, in a show of support for the paper and its publisher Jimmy Lai, who had just been arrested along with several colleagues and family members. 

"The paper is nearly sold out everywhere; some people even said that 'even if [Apple Daily] only consisted a piece of white paper, I still want to buy it,'" she told the DPP officials. "I am extremely touched." 

FILE - People queue up at a news stand to buy copies of Apple Daily in downtown Hong Kong, Aug. 11, 2020, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai.

Tsai is months into her second four-year term, which she won with a decisive election victory in January widely seen as an endorsement of her position that any potential economic benefits alone did not justify seeking closer ties with Beijing. 

"People say that the second term is supposed to be easier than the first, they must be people that have not experienced the year 2020 like we have," Tsai said during Wednesday's video conference, organized by the Hudson Institute and the Center for American Progress. 

She said Taiwan is "not immune" to the current pandemic's aftershocks and has instituted stimulus measures like most other countries, even though the island has been one of the most successful in keeping the pandemic at bay. 

Taiwan's vulnerability to Chinese aggression, felt more acutely as Beijing tightens its grip on Hong Kong, has forced Tsai's government to beef up defense spending and strengthen alliances with the United States, its most significant partner, and other "like-minded democracies," as Tsai put it. 

FILE - This photo taken May 25, 2018, by Taiwan's Defense Ministry shows Taiwan's F-16 fighter jet, left, monitoring one of two Chinese H-6 bombers that flew over the Bashi Channel south of Taiwan and the Miyako Strait, near Japan's Okinawa Island.

The threat was driven home this week by Chinese media reports that China's military had conducted live-fire drills and flown jet fighters across the "middle line" of the Taiwan Strait in response to the Azar visit. 

Tsai's government this week proposed a roughly 10% increase in its defense budget from the current level, which is already 2.3% of GDP. Approval is expected, given her party's solid legislative majority. 

But Tsai played down the fear of any imminent attack and said her approach to relations with Beijing will be governed by four principles she first announced in May during her second inaugural speech — peace, parity, democracy and dialogue. 

Taiwan "will neither act rashly to escalate confrontation, nor will we give in," officials at the de facto embassy in Washington told VOA afterwards. 

Tsai said Taiwan "will always acknowledge the historical and cultural ties that exist across the Strait. And we will never stop believing that there can be a better future ahead." 

She stressed the right Taiwan's 23 million people have to determine their own future, a stand she called the "antithesis" of Beijing's position. 
 

Related Stories

FILE - Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily speaks during an interview
East Asia Pacific
Despite Arrest, Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Says He Won't Back Down
Lai calls support for him proof ‘I am doing the right thing’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 05:41
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7,…
VOA News on China
US Sanctions Hong Kong Leaders
Treasury says sanctions imposed for suppressing civil liberties; neither Hong Kong nor Beijing has commented
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 13:30
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks during a meeting with Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Plans to Help the US Shift Medical Supply Chain Away from China
Taiwanese industry experts say the memorandum will bring business opportunities to Taiwan, especially if the US provides technology transfers in advanced medical material
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 19:28
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, center, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, Aug. 9, 2020.
USA
US Health and Human Services Secretary Visits Taiwan
Alex Azar's visit comes as relations between United States and China have plunged to historic lows
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/09/2020 - 07:10
The U.S. Capitol Building as seen ahead of a vote on the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S…
East Asia Pacific
Why US Lawmakers Introduce Bill After Bill to Help Taiwan 
Legislators are sending a message to China, an adversary of both Taipei and Washington 
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 09:16
Natalie Liu
By
Natalie Liu
Diplomatic Correspondent