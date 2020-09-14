VOA News on China

Mnuchin: US Will Review Oracle Bid to Buy TikTok  

By Michelle Quinn
September 14, 2020 10:16 AM
Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/13/20 TikTok chooses Oracle as U.S. 'Technology Partner'. ByteDance rejects Microsoft's Bid…
TikTok chooses Oracle as U.S. 'Technology Partner'. (Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday the Trump administration would review a bid this week by Oracle Corp. to buy the Chinese-owned short video app TikTok to make it a U.S.-headquartered company. 

FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, during a hybrid hearing, Sept. 1, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Mnuchin told CNBC that the U.S. government has “a lot of confidence in both Microsoft and Oracle,” the two firms TikTok had been considering selling to.  

But after ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, chose Oracle, Mnuchin said, “We'll be reviewing it with their technical teams and our technical teams to see if they can make the representations" to keep data on American phones safe.  

The Trump administration has given ByteDance until September 20 to make a deal or stop operating inside the U.S.  

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Microsoft’s bid was rejected by ByteDance and that the Chinese company said that Oracle would be its “technology partner.” It’s unclear the terms of the deal being discussed. 

In a statement, Microsoft said its proposal “would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation.” 

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. hangs in the balance as it approaches the Trump administration deadline. In recent months, the video app has become a focus of U.S.-China tensions with the administration accusing the company of being answerable to the Chinese government, a claim that TikTok has denied.  

In August, President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning TikTok and WeChat, the Chinese messaging app.  

But even with security concerns about TikTok, Americans have continued to download the app. By end of last March, TikTok saw more than 300 million downloads in the U.S., according to Go.Verizon’s data.   

Microsoft, together with Walmart, pursued a deal with ByteDance. A second group of investors led by Oracle emerged as a possible bidder. Oracle is one of the few Silicon Valley firms with top executives who have held political fundraisers for Trump ahead of his November 3 re-election contest against former Vice President Joe Biden.  

As the negotiations progressed, the Chinese government changed its export rules stopping TikTok from selling its valuable recommendation algorithm, dubbed “For You,” which queued up the next video for a user to watch. 

It’s unclear if any deal with Oracle would involve the algorithm. 

 

Related Stories

A smartphone with the Tik Tok logo is seen in front of a displayed Oracle logo in this illustration taken, Septemeber 14, 2020…
Silicon Valley & Technology
Report: TikTok Deal Moves Forward with Oracle
Microsoft says ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, has rejected its bid as deal advances
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sun, 09/13/2020 - 09:16 PM
FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Down to the Wire: TikTok at Center of Battle Between US and China
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, reportedly asking for $30 billion but unclear if China will let it sell key technology
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 02:49 AM
FILE - A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan. 6, 2020.
USA
Poll Shows 40 Percent of Americans Back Trump Executive Order on TikTok
Reuters/Ipsos national poll suggests that many support effort to separate social media upstart from its Chinese parent
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 09:43 AM
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
VOA News on China
China's New Tech Export Controls Could Give Beijing a Say in TikTok Sale
Requiring Beijing’s approval would complicate the forced and politically charged divestment
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:53 AM
FILE - Kevin Mayer, then an executive at The Walt Disney Company, walks outside a conference venue in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 12, 2018. Mayer, who since took over as TikTok CEO, has announced he is quitting as chief of the wildly popular platform.
Silicon Valley & Technology
TikTok CEO Resigns as Tensions Mount With White House
Kevin Mayer’s resignation comes after Trump administration declares Chinese-owned wildly popular video sharing app a security risk
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/27/2020 - 01:20 PM
Michelle Quinn
By
Michelle Quinn
Silicon Valley Bureau Chief