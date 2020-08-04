VOA News on China

Pompeo Vows to Protect Hong Kong Activists Sought Abroad

By Agence France-Presse
August 04, 2020 08:15 PM
Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday,…
FILE - Pro-democracy activists hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, July 30, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday vowed to protect Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners who have fled the city and denounced China after Beijing said that police had ordered the arrests of overseas activists. 

"The Chinese Communist Party cannot tolerate the free thinking of its own people, and increasingly is trying to extend its reach outside China's borders," Pompeo said in a statement. 

"The United States and other free nations will continue to protect our peoples from the long arm of Beijing's authoritarianism." 

In an accompanying tweet, Pompeo said that Washington "condemns the Chinese Communist Party's attempt to prosecute pro-democracy advocates resident outside of China, including in the United States." 

Chinese state media said late Friday that Hong Kong police had ordered the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile on suspicion of violating a tough new security law. 

One of them, Samuel Chu, head of the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council, wrote on Twitter that he has been a U.S. citizen for 25 years. 

FILE - Pro-democracy activist Nathan Law attends a press conference in Hong Kong, January 27, 2018.

The most prominent person targeted was 27-year-old campaigner Nathan Law, who recently fled Hong Kong for Britain and called the charges against him "trumped up." 

Hong Kong police refused to comment on the charges. 

But China's ambassador to the United States, Cui Tiankai, appeared to confirm and defend the charges. 

"All these law enforcement actions are taken according to the law," Cui said in response to a question at the Aspen Security Forum. 

"Anybody, if they violate the law, they should be punished. That's it. It doesn't matter what kind of political views they might have." 

China in late June passed a security law that bans subversion and other perceived offenses in the financial hub, sending a chill through a city that witnessed wide and occasionally destructive pro-democracy protests last year. 

The United States has denounced the law and said it would end special treatment for Hong Kong, to which Beijing promised freedoms before Britain handed back the territory in 1997. 

 

Related Stories

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong holds up his notice for disqualification at a press conference in Hong Kong on…
East Asia Pacific
US Condemns Hong Kong Election Postponement
No valid reason for such a lengthy delay says US secretary of state
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/02/2020 - 00:53
Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday,…
VOA News on China
US Lawmakers Condemn Beijing’s Crackdowns in Hong Kong
Rep. Engel, Sen. Menendez issue stern warning to China: Today we are all Hong Kongers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 01:07
Protesters, center in blue shirt and left in white shirt, are detained by police officers as they gather at a shopping mall in…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 for Alleged National Security Breach Under New Law
People between 16 and 21 were arrested under Beijing's new national security law for the formerly semi-autonomous region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 18:02
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse