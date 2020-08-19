VOA News on China

Splits Emerge Among Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Parties Over Boycott Pledge

By VOA News
August 19, 2020 05:23 PM
Alan Leong, one of the five Hong Kong opposition legislators who resigned in January, delivers leaflets at a restaurant during…
FILE - Alan Leong is pictured campaigning at a restaurant in Hong Kong, May 16, 2010. He is among those who say pan-democratic forces must maintain a presence in Hong Kong politics.

Hong Kong’s pan-democratic lawmakers are debating whether they should accept the government’s offer to extend their terms by a year, following an announcement that the upcoming Legislative Council elections would be delayed because of COVID-19 concerns.

China’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, endorsed a resolution last week to delay the elections, scheduled for September 6. The Hong Kong government has offered to extend pan-democratic lawmakers' current terms until September 30, 2021.

So far, it appears more moderate lawmakers prefer to stay, while younger lawmakers argue for a collective boycott.

Political influence

Alan Leong, a veteran lawyer and the chairman of the Civic Party, said he did not support a collective boycott. He argued that would leave the pan-democratic force with no representation in Hong Kong politics.

“If we all leave the [council], how are we going to have our voices heard? If international media outlets want to interview you, you don’t even have a [government] title,” he said.

Another prominent figure in the pan-democratic camp, Albert Ho, former chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance, echoed Leong’s stance. He said a complete boycott would serve minimal purposes in pressuring Beijing and gathering international support for Hong Kong.

FILE - Albert Ho, former chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance, is pictured outside Hong Kong's Legislative Chamber, Dec. 18, 2006.

“I think keeping your seat is the responsible thing to do, and it also conveys the message that democratic lawmakers will not escape and not retreat under any circumstance,” he said.

Outspoken businessman Jimmy Lai said he also supported the stance. Lai, whom Hong Kong police arrested recently for allegedly violating the National Security Law for Hong Kong, said only by doing so could the opposition camp stop funding for construction projects such as Lantau Tomorrow Vision, a controversial development estimated to cost at least $80 billion.

Lai’s newspaper, Apple Daily, published a front-page headline on Monday, urging the pro-democracy lawmakers to extend their terms.

Younger generation activists

Meanwhile, younger activists in the pro-democracy camp have called for their colleagues to quit the legislature to protest the government’s decision to delay elections and extend everyone’s terms.

Eddie Chu, a council member, said if the opposition camp accepted Beijing’s terms, the ruling Communist Party might come up with other reasons to keep extending the legislative elections.

He said on his Facebook page that a collective boycott could effectively convey the message that “the Hong Kong problem is still here” to the international community and pressure Beijing to allow Hong Kong to resume its elections.

Ray Chan, the leader of People Power, another pro-democracy political coalition, indicated he was moving forward with a boycott. He said he had already asked Facebook to get rid of the word “legislator” on his official page.

FILE - Pro-democracy activist Sunny Cheung attends a news conference in Hong Kong, July 15, 2020.

Sunny Cheung, the former spokesman for the Hong Kong Higher Institutions International Affairs Delegation, accused the moderate democrats of poorly safeguarding the political rights of the Hong Kong people.

“As long as you can cast a ‘no’ vote at critical times, and are willing to tell the public how you are allocating resources, then you will have our support,” he said. “Please stop mediating differences at the sacrifice of your principles.”

Analysts say these young activists have long been dissatisfied with the actions by established democrats on the council, accusing them of not fully supporting the democracy movement in Hong Kong.

Exploiting weakness  

Benny Tai, a legal scholar and a democracy activist, posted a video Tuesday night on YouTube, urging the two sides to remain united against the influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

In the video, “An Undivided Attitude,” he said the democratic culture inside Hong Kong was not mature yet, and that China’s Communist Party was seizing on this weakness to create conflict within the pan-democratic camp.

“All the parties must adopt a rational attitude, listen to others and practice self-reflection. Let’s avoid misunderstanding, miscommunication and conflict within ourselves,” he said.

He said the goal of both moderate and progressive democrats was the same: bringing real democracy to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute launched a survey Tuesday about whether the opposition camp should extend the Legislative Council terms. The company, which organized the primary elections for pro-democracy candidates in early July, said it would release its findings Friday.
 

Related Stories

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to the media in Taipei, Taiwan, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
VOA News on China
Hong Kong's Plight Casts Shadow Over Taiwan's Diplomatic Coups
Taiwan's president voices concern for Hong Kong people while rejoicing at high-profile visits from US, Japan
Natalie Liu
By Natalie Liu
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 20:08
FILE - Media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, founder of Apple Daily speaks during an interview
East Asia Pacific
Despite Arrest, Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Says He Won't Back Down
Lai calls support for him proof ‘I am doing the right thing’
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 05:41
Hong Kong media tycoon and newspaper founder Jimmy Lai, center, walks out from a police station after being bailed out in Hong Kong, Aug. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Media Tycoon's Arrest Sparks Fear of Press Freedom Demise
Reporters say high-profile raid, in which police officers rummaged through documents on their desks, left them feeling shocked, angry and humiliated
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/12/2020 - 11:04
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Friday, Aug. 7,…
VOA News on China
US Sanctions Hong Kong Leaders
Treasury says sanctions imposed for suppressing civil liberties; neither Hong Kong nor Beijing has commented
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 13:30
Occupy Central leader Benny Tai stands in front of a vintage double-deck bus used as a polling center for voting in Hong Kong…
VOA News on China
In Hong Kong, Some Activists Fear Academic Freedom Will Suffer Under National Security Law
Pro-democracy academics and teachers have been fired or warned for their political views
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 04:00
VOA logo
By
VOA News