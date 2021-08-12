VOA News on China

State Department Official Meets with New Chinese Ambassador

By VOA News
August 12, 2021 06:30 PM
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo Wendy Sherman arrives to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the…
FILE - In this May 21, 2019, file photo Wendy Sherman arrives to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at the Capitol in Washington.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with China's new ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, Thursday in Washington D.C.

"The Deputy Secretary reviewed issues from her meetings with PRC (People's Republic of China) officials in Tianjin last month and expressed the United States' commitment to continuing discussions," according to a statement from the State Department.

This photo taken on December 25, 2013 shows then director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China Qin Gang…
This photo taken on Dec. 25, 2013 shows then director of the Foreign Ministry Information Department of China Qin Gang speaking during an event in Beijing.

Before being named ambassador, Qin was a vice foreign minister with responsibilities over European affairs. He also served twice as spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He is apparently known as a "fighting wolf," a term to describe Chinese diplomats known for their aggressive stance toward Western countries.

Qin replaces Cui Tiankai, who served eight years and was China's longest serving ambassador to the U.S.

Relations between the U.S. and China have been strained in recent years over trade disputes, China's ethnic cleansing of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China's assertion of control over Hong Kong, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

President Joe Biden has vowed not to allow China to replace the U.S. as the global leader under his watch.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.




 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: Handout picture of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman meeting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin
USA
US No. 2 Diplomat Sherman to Meet China's New Ambassador on Thursday
In the last week of July, Sherman held high-level talks in China that ended with both sides signaling that the other must make concessions for ties to improve
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 11:53 PM
Jim Nickel, the deputy chief of mission for the Canadian Embassy in China, speaks as a countdown clock shows the length of time…
VOA News on China
China Sentences Canadian to 11 Years on Spying Charges
Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were arrested days after Canada arrested a Huawei executive on US warrant 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 02:08 AM
In this photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, a Russian Tu…
VOA News on China
Chinese, Russian Militaries Hold Drills in Northwest China
The military exercises involving ground troops and combat aircraft are to continue through Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/11/2021 - 12:31 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News