VOA News on China

US, China Impose Reciprocal Visa Restrictions Over Tibet

By VOA News
July 08, 2020 10:50 AM
The American flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building before a welcome ceremony for U.S…
FILE - The American flag flies near the national emblem of China outside of the Bayi Building in Beijing, June 27, 2018.

Tibet has become the latest flashpoint in worsening relations between the United States and China. 

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhou Lijian told reporters Wednesday in Beijing that China will impose visa restrictions on U.S. citizens who engage in “egregious” conduct in regards to the Himalayan region.   

The move by Beijing is in apparent retaliation to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement Tuesday that Washington would restrict visas for an unspecified number of Chinese officials. Pompeo accused China of obstructing travel to Tibet by U.S. diplomats, journalists and tourists, while Chinese officials and tourists “enjoy far greater access to the United States.” 

Tibetans shout slogans during a protest held to mark the 61st anniversary of the Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule, outside…
US Restricts Visas on Chinese Officials Over Tibet
China obstructs travel to the Tibetan Autonomous Region and other Tibetan areas by US diplomats, journalists and tourists, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday

Pompeo said access to Tibet and Tibetan areas “is increasingly vital to regional stability” due to Beijing’s human rights abuses, as well as its “failure to prevent environmental degradation near the headwaters of Asia’s major rivers.” 

China has controlled the majority-Buddhist region since 1950 when its forces entered the region under what it calls “a peaceful liberation.” 

Zhou Lijian warned the U.S. “to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs with Tibet-related issues” or risk creating further damage to bilateral relations. 

Ties between the world’s biggest economies have become frayed in recent months over a host of issues, including trade and human rights concerns involving Hong Kong and the incarceration of some one million ethnic Uighurs in Xinjiang.   
 

Related Stories

Tibetans in New York were able to persuade a Queens Public Library to close an exhibit sponsored by the Chinese Consulate, Feb.
USA
China-Sponsored Exhibit About Tibet Is Shuttered in New York
Local Tibetans said the exhibit was Chinese government propaganda that misrepresented the situation in Tibet
Default Author Profile
By Yeshi Dorje
Sun, 02/23/2020 - 02:48
FILE PHOTO: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures as he arrives at a hotel in Darmstadt, Germany, September 18, 2018…
South & Central Asia
Tibetans Mark 80th Anniversary of Dalai Lama Enthronement
The 14th Dalai Lama was enthroned at the age of 4
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 20:09
Image shows two Kwai app users accused of violating the app rules and called to the Dagkar County office under Tsolho Tibetan Pr
Extremism Watch
Exiled Tibetans Alarmed by China’s 'Unity Law'
Sinicization is a term used by China critics referring to a process by the Communist Party to bring groups that are traditionally non-Chinese under the influence of the ruling Han Chinese
Default Author Profile
By Kunsang Rinzin
Fri, 01/24/2020 - 23:57
VOA logo
By
VOA News