VOA News on China

US Considering Sanctions on Those Involved in Hong Kong Arrests, Pompeo Says

By Reuters
January 07, 2021 03:12 AM
Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Wednesday,…
Pro-democratic party members shout slogans in response to the mass arrests during a press conference in Hong Kong Jan. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington is considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of more than 50 people in Hong Kong and warned it could target the territory's economic and trade office in the United States.

In a move likely to further rile Beijing, Pompeo announced in the same statement that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft would visit Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which is not a UN member due to China's objections.

Pompeo also said he was "appalled" by the arrest of an American citizen as part of Wednesday's crackdown and added: “The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary detention or harassment of U.S. citizens.”

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony.

Among those detained was American lawyer John Clancey, a source at his firm said.

Pompeo called the arrests an “outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party’s contempt for its own people and the rule of law.”

“The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people,” Pompeo said.

He said it would also “explore restrictions against the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the United States, and take additional immediate actions against officials who have undermined Hong Kong’s democratic processes.”

Pompeo's statement came after a day of turmoil in Washington that saw supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his November election defeat.

Lawmakers on both sides denounced the action by Trump's supporters and called it an embarrassment to American democracy that would play into the hands of rivals like China.

“It kind of bolsters their claim that we're falling apart and they're the country of the future,” Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a China hawk, told Tucker Carlson on the Fox News channel.

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Washington issued an advisory on its website, warning Chinese citizens to strengthen safety precautions in light of the “large-scale demonstration” in Washington and the curfew announced by the local government.

Trump has pursued hardline policies towards China on issues ranging from trade to espionage and the coronavirus and his administration has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for crushing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and other alleged rights abuses.

Related Stories

Supporters raise white paper to avoid slogans banned under the national security law as they support arrested anti-law…
East Asia Pacific
Timeline: The Impact of the National Security Law on Hong Kong
Here is a timeline of developments since China imposed national security legislation in Hong Kong this year
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 04:04 AM
Ben Chung (front C) of a pro-democracy political group is arrested by police in the Central district
East Asia Pacific
At Least 50 Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Figures Arrested in Pre-Dawn Raids
American human rights lawyer, former Hong Kong lawmakers among those arrested
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 03:46 AM
Social activist Lester Shum campaigns in support of Gwyneth Ho (not in picture), a candidate of New Territory East, during a…
VOA News on China
Over 50 Hong Kong Activists Arrested for Breaching Security Law, Local Media Reports
The arrests in the Asian financial hub included well-known democratic figures and former lawmakers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 09:04 PM
Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai (centre R) leaves the Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong on December 31, 2020,…
Press Freedom
Hong Kong’s Highest Court Revokes Bail for Media Tycoon and Pro-Democracy Activist
Jimmy Lai, 73, was arrested Dec. 3 on fraud charges; he’s since been charged with ‘foreign collusion’ under new national security law
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/31/2020 - 05:11 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters