Western Australia Lashed by 'Once-in-a-Decade' Storm

What is being described as a “once in a decade” storm has left tens of thousands without power in Western Australia.



No casualties have yet been reported.



Strong winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday battered buildings and downed trees in and around the Australian city of Perth.



Wind speeds as high as 132 kilometers per hour were recorded in parts of the state – the fastest recorded in the month of May since 2005.



The severe weather warning was being lifted in some parts of the state Monday afternoon, and residents of Perth were told no more severe winds (above 90 km/h) were expected, according to the state’s Bureau of Meteorology.

While strong wind gusts may still be felt in the #Perth metro area, they are no longer expected to be severe (above 90 km/h). The Severe Weather Warning has just been updated for areas south of #Mandurah to #Hyden. Latest warning: https://t.co/8DMY8xQwML pic.twitter.com/YTjgtiHmE4 — Bureau of Meteorology, Western Australia (@BOM_WA) May 25, 2020

Up to 65,000 homes and businesses were without power at the height of the storm.

