Western Australia Lashed by 'Once-in-a-Decade' Storm

By VOA News
May 25, 2020 11:13 AM
A row of shops is seen after sustaining damage in the Perth suburb of Bedford, Australia, May 25, 2020, after the area was lashed by gale force winds and a tidal surge.
A row of shops is seen after sustaining damage in the Perth suburb of Bedford, Australia, May 25, 2020, after the area was lashed by gale force winds and a tidal surge.

What is being described as a “once in a decade” storm has left tens of thousands without power in Western Australia.
 
No casualties have yet been reported.
 
Strong winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday battered buildings and downed trees in and around the Australian city of Perth.
 
Wind speeds as high as 132 kilometers per hour were recorded in parts of the state – the fastest recorded in the month of May since 2005.  
 
The severe weather warning was being lifted in some parts of the state Monday afternoon, and residents of Perth were told no more severe winds (above 90 km/h) were expected, according to the state’s Bureau of Meteorology.

Up to 65,000 homes and businesses were without power at the height of the storm.
 

