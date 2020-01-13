East Asia Pacific

WHO: First Case of New Virus Behind China Outbreak Found in Thailand

By Agence France-Presse
January 13, 2020 10:20 AM
Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The World Health Organization confirmed Monday the first case in Thailand of a new virus from the same family as SARS that is behind a Chinese pneumonia outbreak.

The U.N. health agency said a person traveling from Wuhan, China, had been hospitalized in Thailand on January 8 after being diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

"Laboratory testing subsequently confirmed that the novel coronavirus was the cause," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told AFP in an email, referring to the new virus.

WHO said it might soon host an emergency meeting on the spread of the new virus.

The case marks the first outside of China, where 41 people with pneumonia-like symptoms have so far been diagnosed with the new virus in the central city of Wuhan, with one of the victims dying last Thursday.

The episode has caused alarm due to the specter of SARS, or Sudden Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which in 2002-2003 killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong, whose economy was hit hard by the epidemic's devastating impact on tourism.

The WHO has confirmed that the outbreak in China has been caused by a previously unknown type of corona virus, a broad family ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses like SARS.

The agency said Monday it had been informed by Thai health officials that the patient there was recovering from the illness.

It stressed that it was not surprising that the virus had spread beyond China.

"The possibility of cases being identified in other countries was not unexpected, and reinforces why WHO calls for on-going active monitoring and preparedness in other countries," it said in a statement.

It pointed out that it had issued guidance on how to detect and treat people who fall ill with the new virus, and stressed that China's decision to rapidly share the genetic sequencing of the virus made it possible to quickly diagnose patients.

WHO has not recommended any specific measures for travelers or restrictions on trade with China, but stressed Monday it was taking the situation seriously.

"Given developments, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will consult with Emergency Committee members and could call for a meeting of the committee on short notice," it said in a statement.

 

Related Stories

In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, photo released by Hong Kong Government Information Service, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam,…
East Asia Pacific
China’s Mysterious Virus Claims First Victim
A 61-year-old man has died and seven others are in critical condition in Wuhan
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/11/2020 - 02:27
Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong, Jan. 7, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China Blames Pneumonia Outbreak on Newly Discovered Virus
Health officials say outbreak of pneumonia in central city of Wuhan has been caused by new strain of virus that led to deadly SARS outbreak over a decade ago
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 11:14
Commuters wear protection masks inside a subway train in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Hong Kong health chief Sophia Chan…
East Asia Pacific
Chinese Report: New Coronavirus May be Cause of Illnesses
So far possible cases have been found in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 02:38
Secretary for Food and Health, Prof. Sophia Chan speaks during a news conference at the Central Government Office in Hong Kong, Jan. 7, 2020, on response measures to prevent and control the mysterious infectious disease.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Will add Mystery Illness to Reportable Diseases
The disease — an unidentified form of viral pneumonia — has sent 59 people to the hospital in the mainland Chinese city of Wuhan, in central Hubei province. As of Sunday, seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:49
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

WHO: First Case of New Virus Behind China Outbreak Found in Thailand

Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

While Shuttered at Home, China Exploits Social Media Abroad

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands Evacuated as Philippine Volcano Rumbles

Residents living near the erupting Taal Volcano evacuate in Agoncillo, Batangas, Philippines, Jan. 13, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

China Relations Stumble after Beijing Skeptic Wins Reelection in Taiwan

Supporters of Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen cheer for Tsai's victory in Taipei, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

US-China Trade War Seen as Boost for Vietnam
FILE - Women are seen working at Maxport, an export garment factory in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 20, 2019.