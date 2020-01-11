East Asia Pacific

Wildlife Catastrophe Caused by Australian Bushfires

By Phil Mercer
January 11, 2020 05:03 AM
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch, limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia January 9, 2020. REUTERS…
An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch limps through burned bushland in Cobargo, Australia, Jan. 9, 2020.

SYDNEY - More than 1 billion animals have been killed in bushfires in the Australian state of New South Wales, according to leading wildlife experts.

Bushfires have had a terrible impact on Australia. Lives have been lost, thousands of homes destroyed and vast areas of land incinerated. The disaster has also had catastrophic consequences for animals. Images of badly burned koalas, Australia’s famous furry marsupials, have come to define the severity of the fire emergency.

The University of Sydney has estimated that more than 1 billion mammals, birds and reptiles, as well as “hundreds of billions” of insects have died in the fires. Experts have warned that “for some species we are looking at imminent extinction.”

They also fear that animals that have survived the fires by fleeing or seeking safety underground will return to areas that will not have the food, water or shelter to support them. 

FILE - Veterinarians and volunteers treat injured and burned koalas at Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Kangaroo Island, southwest of Adelaide, Australia.

Saving the zoo animals

At zoos and wildlife reserves, staff risked their lives protecting the animals in their care.

As fires tore through the town of Mogo on the New South Wales south coast on New Year’s Eve, there were grave fears for the animals at the local zoo. Remarkably, they all survived, but the property is badly damaged.

Chad Staples, the head keeper, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about his decision to stay to fight the flames.

“We have a lot of damaged fences,” he said. “The good thing is that we saved every single animal, there is no injuries, there’s no sickness. We had to stay here and protect them. We knew that this was the best place that we, if we worked hard, could make this a safe place. But, yeah, of course, I think everyone, at [a] different point, was scared out of their wits.”

Farm animals perish

Tens of thousands of farm animals also have likely died in the bushfire disaster.

Farmers have been forced to euthanize injured stock. The losses could run into the millions of dollars.

Only when the fires clear will Australia be able to more accurately assess the full extent of the damage on livestock and wildlife.

Dozens of fires continue to burn across several Australian states.

Related Stories

Burnt tree logs are seen in the fire-grounds near Batemans Bay, Australia January 8, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis -…
East Asia Pacific
Australians Should Brace for Protracted Summer of Catastrophic Fires
Naturally occurring climate variability is playing a role in Australia's wildfires, as does climate change, the World Meteorological Organization said
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 11:55
In this image dated Dec. 30, 2019, and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, firefighters are seen as…
East Asia Pacific
Wildfires Threaten Unique Critters on Australian 'Galapagos'
Kangaroo Island has long been a refuge for some of the country's most endangered creatures
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 06:22
FIEL - In this image made from video taken on Dec. 22, 2019, and provided by Oakbank Balhannah CFS, a koala drinks water from a…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Fears for its Koalas, and Fire Danger Rises
Thousands of koalas are feared to have died north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia’s iconic marsupial
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 05:48
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Wildlife Catastrophe Caused by Australian Bushfires

An injured kangaroo with a joey in its pouch, limps through burnt bushland in Cobargo, Australia January 9, 2020. REUTERS…
East Asia Pacific

Australia Wildfires Merge; Fairer Weather Forecast

Firefighters at Burragate, Australia, gather outside the firehouse as they discuss a nearby fire threat Friday, Jan. 10, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

China’s Mysterious Virus Claims First Victim

In this Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, photo released by Hong Kong Government Information Service, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam,…
East Asia Pacific

Protests Erupt as Australia’s Bushfire Crisis Continues

Protesters hold placards during a climate change rally in Sydney, Australia, January 10, 2020. AAP Image/Steven Saphore/via…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwanese Vote in Presidential Election Dominated by China Relations

A Taiwanese voter stands at a polling booth during the general elections in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Ann…