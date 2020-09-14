East Asia Pacific

Yoshihide Suga Wins Party Vote for Japan Prime Minister

By Associated Press
September 14, 2020 05:08 AM
Men read extra editions of a newspaper reporting Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won in a ruling party leadership election paving the way for him to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo
Men read extra editions of a newspaper reporting Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga won in a ruling party leadership election paving the way for him to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, Sep. 14, 2020.

TOKYO - Yoshihide Suga was elected as the new head of Japan's ruling party on Monday, virtually guaranteeing him parliamentary election as the country's next prime minister.         

Suga received 377 votes in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party election to pick a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who announced last month that he would resign due to health problems. The other two contenders received a combined 157 votes.  

The expected victory in the party vote by Suga, currently the chief Cabinet secretary of Abe's government, all but guarantees his election in a parliamentary vote Wednesday because of the majority held by the Liberal Democrats' ruling coalition. 

Suga gained the support of party heavyweights and their wing members early in the campaign on expectations that he would continue Abe's policies. That his victory appeared to be a done deal has raised criticism from inside and outside the party that the process is undemocratic and murky.          

The closed-door politics also apparently led lawmakers to support Suga in hopes of getting favorable party and Cabinet posts in the new administration.  

Suga has said his top priorities are fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic. He repeatedly has noted achievements under the Abe-led government when asked about various policies.

Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, left, Japan's PM Shinzo Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba celebrate after Suga was elected as new head of Japan's LDP election, Sep. 14, 2020.

Despite his low-key image as Abe's right-hand man, Suga is actually known for his iron-fist approach to getting jobs done as a policy coordinator and influencing bureaucrats by using the centralized power of the prime minister's office.         

Suga says that he is a reformist and that he has worked to achieve policies by breaking territorial barriers of bureaucracy. He has credited himself for those efforts in achieving a booming foreign tourism industry in Japan, lowering cellphone bills and bolstering agricultural exports.         

Compared to his political skills at home, Suga has hardly traveled overseas, and his diplomatic skills are unknown, though he is largely expected to pursue Abe's priorities.          

In addition to the coronavirus and the economic fallout, Suga stands to inherit several other challenges, including China, which continues its assertive actions in the East China Sea. He also will have to decide what to do with the Tokyo Olympics, which were pushed back to next summer due to the coronavirus. And he will have to establish a good relationship with whoever wins the U.S. presidential race. 

Related Stories

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask walks to attend Prime Minister Shizo Abe's press conference…
East Asia Pacific
Reports: Key Aide to Outgoing Japanese PM to Seek Party Leadership
Abe unexpectedly announced his resignation last Friday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 04:29 AM
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows during a press conference announcing his resignation, at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 28, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Japan's Abe Announces Resignation for Health Reasons
Shinzo Abe's departure ends a historic tenure in office, but the conservative leader’s resignation underscores his mixed accomplishments in regional relations, analysts say
Default Author Profile
By Jason Strother
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 05:32 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

VOA News on China

Taiwan Aims to Help Foreign Air Forces Fix F-16 Fighter Jets, a Stab at China

A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands on a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2014. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan now reportedly total some $12 billion.
Europe

Expectations Lowered Ahead of Europe-China Summit

FILE PHOTO: European Council President Charles Michel takes part in a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in…
East Asia Pacific

Philippines Pardons, Deports US Marine Convicted of Killing Transgender Woman

In this photo provided by the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration Public Information Office, U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton, center, arrives at the airport before boarding a U.S. military plane in Manila, Philippines, Sept. 13, 2020.
South & Central Asia

Challenges Remain Despite Deal in India-China Border Spat

An Indian army soldier gestures towards the photographer as his convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer,…
VOA News on China

The Price of Beijing's Vaccine Diplomacy in Southeast Asia

FILE - A box for a COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, Sept. 5, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims