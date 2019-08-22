East Asia Pacific

YouTube Disables 200 Hong Kong Misinformation Videos

By Associated Press
August 22, 2019 08:42 PM
Students and others gather during a demonstration at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. High school students thronged a square in downtown Hong Kong Thursday to debate political reforms as residents gird for further anti…
Students and others gather during a demonstration at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong, Aug. 22, 2019. High school students thronged a square in downtown Hong Kong Thursday to debate political reforms as residents gird for further anti-government protests.

SAN FRANCISCO - YouTube says it disabled more than 200 videos this week that appeared to be part of a coordinated effort to spread misinformation about the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.

The video removals come just days after Twitter said it had suspended more than 200,000 accounts it linked to a Chinese government influence campaign against the protests. Facebook also said it had suspended accounts and removed pages after being notified by Twitter.

Google, which owns YouTube, did not explicitly implicate the Chinese government but said the videos were related to the similar disclosures from Facebook and Twitter.

Social media companies have faced criticism about the spread of misinformation on their sites and have taken action to combat the spread in recent months.
 

Related Stories

Hong Kong's Quietly Confrontational Protests
00:02:17
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong's Quietly Confrontational Protest
Demonstrations continue in Hong Kong as activists employ a wide range of strategies to spread their pro-democracy message in and beyond the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
PLUGGED IN with Greta Van Susteren
00:29:20
Hong Kong Protests & Fears of a China Crackdown
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren
Protesters hold a banner as they walk down Elizabeth St in Sydney, Australia, during a protest against Hong Kong's proposed extradition law, June 9, 2019. REUTERS/Alison Bevege
East Asia Pacific
Australia Sees Rush of Hong Kong Millionaires
The turmoil in the Chinese-ruled territory is sending its wealthy in search of safe harbor
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 22, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

The Worth of a Girl