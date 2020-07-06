Yuriko Koike Re-elected Tokyo Governor

Tokyo voters rewarded Governor Yuriko Koike for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak by re-electing her to a second term Sunday.

Koike, who easily defeated 22 challengers, used her victory speech to offer a pledge to prepare the city for “a second wave” of COVID-19 and to ensure the Summer Olympic Games that were postponed until next year will be safe and secure, while also scaled back in scope and cost.

But Koike faces a growing reluctance among the public to stage the Games next year.

The 67-year-old Koike became the Japanese capital city’s first female elected leader in 2016 and has often been touted as a successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has been widely criticized for bungling the central government’s response to the pandemic.