East Asia

China Hopes Trump-Xi Meeting Will Help Ease Escalating Trade War

By VOA News
June 25, 2019 08:32 AM
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, with China's President Xi Jinping, left, during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
FILE - President Donald Trump, right, with China's President Xi Jinping, left, during their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

China hopes an upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will help build trust and deescalate the trade war between the world's two largest economies.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet later this week at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, their first face-to-face meeting since trade talks broke off in May.  

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Tuesday in Beijing the meeting will hopefully "promote mutual trust" and "resolve some of the outstanding issues we are facing now."

During a phone call Monday between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, they exchanged opinions on trade and and agreed to maintain communications, China's Commerce ministry said. China's state-owned Xinhua News Agency said the phone call was requested by U.S. officials.

A senior U.S. official said Monday the meeting will provide Trump the chance to get China's position on the escalating trade war. The official added that Trump would be "comfortable with any outcome" of the meeting.

Trump has said he is prepared to impose tariffs on $300 billion in Chinese imports. The move would extend tariffs to everything China transports to the U.S., since Trump had previously imposed 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports. China has retaliated with tariffs on U.S. goods.

Eleven rounds of previous talks have failed to ease U.S. concerns over China's massive trade surplus and China's acquisition of U.S. technology.

 

Related Stories

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, May 31, 2019.
East Asia
Russian, Japanese Leaders to Meet on Sidelines of G-20 Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will meet next month on the sidelines of a summit of world leaders in Japan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday the two leaders agreed to discuss joint economic activities as a way to resolve a decades-long territorial dispute. At issue is the sovereignty of four Russian-held western Pacific islands called the Northern Territories in Japan and Southern Kuriles in Russia. …
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 31, 2019
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, pose for a photo before their talks in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, southern Russia, May 14, 2019.
USA
US, Russia Agree to Talk Again Next Month at G-20 in Osaka  
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov agreed to work to normalize strained relations and restore bilateral channels of communication following talks Tuesday at the Black Sea resort of Sochi.Although Pompeo and Lavrov discussed a wide range of bilateral and international problems, including the situations in Iran, North Korea, Ukraine, Syria and Venezuela, they didn't have major breakthroughs on any of those issues.At the joint news…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 14, 2019
FILE - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro talks at the government house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 6, 2019.
The Americas
Brazil's Bolsonaro to Meet China's Xi for First Time at G-20
Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right firebrand, has softened his stance on Brazil's largest trading partner since taking office in January and will meet with Xi for 40 minutes on Friday morning before summit kicks off in Osaka
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 25, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News