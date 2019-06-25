East Asia

Four Chinese Nationals Charged in Deadly Building Collapse in Cambodia

By VOA News
June 25, 2019 05:22 AM
Rescuers carry a survivor from the site of a collapsed building in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, June 24, 2019.
At least four Chinese nationals have been charged in connection with a building collapse in Cambodia that killed 28 construction workers last Saturday.

The four nationals, including the building's owner, have been charged in the Preah Sihanouk provincial court with involuntary homicide, involuntarily causing injuries and conspiracy related to those charges.

The unfinished seven-story condominium project, located in the ocean resort town of Sihanoukville, doubled as temporary housing for at least 50 to 60 workers.  At least 26 workers were injured in the disaster, while two men were pulled out alive Monday.  

In a statement released Monday, the Chinese embassy in Phnom Penh said it “supports a thorough investigation of the accident and necessary measures by competent Cambodian authority in accordance with the law.” It also said it was mobilizing Chinese assistance for the rescue effort.  

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who visited the site late Sunday, announced on his Facebook page that he was establishing a special committee to exert control of Chinese building projects in the town. 

He also said in his Facebook message that he asked provincial Governor Yun Min to resign and he agreed to do so.

Sihanoukville has seen a boom in Chinese funded construction in recent years, mostly casinos, residential buildings and hotels.

