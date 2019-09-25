Amazon Unveils New Alexa Gadgets

SAN FRANCISCO - Amazon on Wednesday unveiled a cornucopia of new gadgets as it extended the reach of Alexa from automobiles and homes essentially into people's heads.



Amazon digital aide Alexa vies with Google Assistant software to be at the heart of smart homes where lights, security systems, televisions and more are controlled with spoken commands.



While the Seattle-based technology titan has worked with partners to get Alexa built into 85,000 devices, it also expanded the lineup of hardware it creates itself:

Echo Frames are eyeglass frames with microphones built in to listen for commands, plus speakers that channel audio directly into the ears for just wearers to hear. The frames, which can be used for prescription lenses, have no camera or display capabilities.



Echo Frames are available on an invitation-only basis and are priced at $180.

The Echo Loop is a ring worn on a finger that can be used to interact with Alexa digital assistant using taps or swipes. The smart ring is available by invitation only and priced at $130.

Echo Buds are wireless earbuds infused with Alexa digital assistant smarts but that synch to smartphones, where they can work with Google Assistant or Apple Siri software. Echo Buds are priced at $130.

Echo Studio is a smart speaker with five directional speakers and sophisticated software for premium sound quality and Alexa digital assistant controls built in. It’s priced at $200.

Additions to the Echo smart speaker lineup included an improved basic model for $100, a plug-in Echo Flex device for $25, and an Echo Dot with an illuminated clock for $60 because users so often ask the time.

An Echo Show 8 will offer a smart display with an eight-inch screen for $130.