Economy & Business

American Airlines Warns Flights May Be More Crowded in July

By Reuters
June 26, 2020 12:28 PM
Travelers check in at the American Airline ticket counter at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday, May 7, 2020…
FILE - Travelers check in at the American Airline ticket counter at Greater Pittsburgh International Airport, May 7, 2020.

American Airlines said on Friday that flights will be booked to full capacity starting July 1, meaning that passengers may notice more crowded flights as more people continue to travel. 

Fort Worth, Texas-based American was previously limiting its seating capacity at 85% on each flight, or roughly 50% of the main cabin middle seats. 

But airline executives have warned that underselling seats is not something they could do forever, particularly as they continue to bleed cash in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. 

American said it will notify customers if their flight is going to be full and allow them to move to more open flights when available. 

U.S. airline passenger numbers have rebounded from lows reached in April, but executives and analysts have expressed concern about a spike in coronavirus cases in a number of U.S. states, including Texas. 

Among measures to help people feel more comfortable about flying, American said it had teamed up with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to look into health and cleaning matters. 

Starting June 30, it will begin asking customers during the check-in process to certify that they have been free of COVID-19 symptoms for the past 14 days.
 

Related Stories

A United plane is parked at LAX airport in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Economy & Business
United Airlines Places Stricter Consequences on Face Covering Policy
Passengers non-compliant with United’s face mask policy can be placed on 'internal restriction list'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 14:14
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International…
USA
US, China to Each Allow 4 Weekly Flights for Airlines; Delta to Fly Next Week
Following the Chinese government approval, Delta Air Lines said it would resume passenger flights to Shanghai from Seattle next week via Seoul
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 06/16/2020 - 03:53
Economy & Business
Despite Huge Rescue Packages, Airlines Still Plan to Cut Jobs 
Coronavirus has taken toll on travel industry
Mariama Diallo
By Mariama Diallo
Fri, 06/05/2020 - 00:35
Reuters logo
By
Reuters